Notre Dame Rival Picks Former Alabama QB as New Starter
Notre Dame and Boston College are the only two Catholic schools in FBS, and as a result, have a natural rivalry despite only playing every few years on average.
The two meet again on Nov. 1 in Chestnut Hill this fall, and both teams have had quarterback competitions leading up to the season's start. While Notre Dame's remains undecided, Boston College has reportedly decided on its starter.
Dylan Lonergan to Start for Boston College
According to Pete Thamel, Boston College is set to name former big-time Alabama recruit Dylan Lonergan its starting quarterback.
Lonergan was a part of Alabama's 2023 recruiting cycle and was ranked as the nation's 154th overall player and 12th best quarterback according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose Alabama after taking official visits to Stanford and South Carolina.
Lonergan was recruited to Alabama by then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien, who is now the head coach at Boston College.
In limited action during the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Alabama, Lonergan completed 7/8 pass attempts and threw for 33 yards in blowout wins over Mercer and Western Kentucky.
Boston College opens the season with its new starting quarterback on August 30 when it hosts Fordham.
Notre Dame-Boston College Early Preview:
Boston College is entering its second season under O'Brien and will be looking to take the next step as a program. The Eagles have had big years here and there but have leveled out of late, finishing with six or seven wins ten times since 2013.
Recent history between Notre Dame and Boston College has been one-sided as well. Boston College won six-straight in the series from 2001-2008, but since 2009, Notre Dame has won the last nine meetings, including a 44-0 home victory in 2022 and a 45-31 win in its last trip to Chestnut Hill in 2020.
Notre Dame's Quarterback Battle:
With less than three weeks until the opener at Miami (Aug. 31), Notre Dame is still yet to name a starting quarterback. Junior Kenny Minchey and sophomore CJ Carr remain in a heated a battle that has to date resulted in no clear separation, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
Is this a good or bad thing for Notre Dame?
One could certainly argue both ways, but the fact that neither has taken the bull by the horns and ran away with it doesn't really excite me. That's not to say whoever wins the competition can't be outstanding, but I'd much prefer to see someone rise to the occassion and make themselves the clear choice instead of it being neck-and-neck.
