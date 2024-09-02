Notre Dame’s Roster Proved It Can Hang With SEC Speed
The "Notre Dame is slow" narrative has become a thing of the past
For years, perhaps even decades, a familiar knock on Notre Dame was that they were slow. And when in a matchup with superior speedy athletes from the SEC, it didn't have a chance.
That narrative has slowly been changing over the years, and Notre Dame's performance against Texas A&M only helps to hammer home that point even more directly.
Both Jeremiyah Love and JD Price had game-changing TD runs with the flash to blow past the SEC second level defense. But it was more than that - it was the team's all-around quickness and abiilty to get around the ball, be in better positions, and hold up to not get run off the field.
Notre Dame narratives take time to change, Irish must keep forcing the issue
Since taking over at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman has prioritized making the Irish roster faster and more athletic across the board. As Year 3 begins, it seems like that vision is truly taking hold.
Notre Dame's defense has speed now as well, especially so on the back 2 levels of the defense. This roster is changing fast and for the better. Hopefully, this kind of statement win will help open the eyes of more recruits who have an outdated impression of what Notre Dame has been, is and most importantly, could be.
