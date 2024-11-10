Notre Dame Routs Florida State: 5 Key Stats That Tell the Story
Notre Dame dominated Florida State to the tune of a 52-3 win on Saturday night as the Irish moved to 8-1 and one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
As much of a blowout as Saturday night was, it wasn't one where Notre Dame shot out of the gate and was immediately up by mutiple scores. Instead, it was a scoring drive to start, a suffocating defense taking over, and more points that followed in a big way.
So just how did Notre Dame beat Florida State on Saturday night?
Here are five numbers that told the story of Notre Dame's 52-3 win.
5. Notre Dame vs. Florida State: 5 Explosive Passes
The downfield passing game for Notre Dame continues to improve as the year goes on. It was far from perfect Saturday night but took another significant step in the right direction. 10 different targets caught passes for Notre Dame on Saturday night but perhaps the biggest number regarding receiving was that Riley Leonard had five different passes that went for 20 yards or more against the Seminoles.
4. Notre Dame vs. Florida State: 15 Yards
Notre Dame's secondary was promoted as being one of the nation's best entering the 2024 season and has lived up to the billing through nine games. Just how good was it on Saturday night?
Florida State completed just 10 passes for 88 yards. Perhaps the most telling stat regarding Florida State's passing woes though was that the longest pass of the night was just 15 yards (and it came with Notre Dame already leading 28-3).
3. Notre Dame vs. Florida State: 208 Yards Allowed
For the fifth time in 2024, Notre Dame allowed fewer than 250 total yards on Saturday night. Florida State totaled 208 yards to be exact.
The last time Notre Dame held five different opponents to under 250 yards of offense in a single season?
1988.
2. Notre Dame vs. Florida State: 49 Points
Florida State has been playing football a very long time but has never lost a regular season by more points than it did on Saturday night in South Bend.
The 52-3 victory marked the third time in Florida State history that the Seminoles lost a regular season game by 49 points, the last coming against Clemson in 2018. Notre Dame played very well in this game but yes, simultaneously Florida State is really that bad.
1. Notre Dame vs. Florida State: 8 Sacks
Notre Dame's secondary play outstanding as we noted above but part of that is due to the defensive front continuing to play at a high level. Despite playing the majority of the game without perhaps its most important defensive lineman Howard Cross, Notre Dame still made life a living hell on Florida State's quarterbacks.
Notre Dame totaled eight sacks on Saturday night, three of which came from Rylie Mills and two from Donovan Hinish. It all starts up front on Notre Dame's defense flat out dominated there Saturday.