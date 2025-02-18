Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Dominates No. 11 Duke in First Game as Nation’s New No. 1

Notre Dame started the second half with a 17-1 run to dispose of Duke

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) and forward Maddy Westbeld (21) celebrate going into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles (5) and forward Maddy Westbeld (21) celebrate going into a timeout during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Monday started with Notre Dame being ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Poll Top 25, the first time the Irish found themselves there in six years. It ended with a domination of No. 11 Duke as Notre Dame moved one step closer to a perfect ACC regular season.

Hannah Hidalgo did what Hannah Hidalgo does Monday night, scoring 19 points as freshly minted No. 1 Notre Dame defeated No. 11 Duke 64-49. The win extended Notre Dame's winning streak to 18 games. The Fighting Irish (23-2, 14-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) secured their 17th consecutive conference victory after moving to No. 1 for the first time in over six years earlier in the day. Sonia Citron added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Maddy Westbeld contributed 11 points.

Hannah Hidalgo celebrates burying a three against No. 11 Duk
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, center, celebrates making a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 11 Duke at Purcell Pavilion on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke (20-6, 11-3) was led by Taina Mair, who scored 15 points. Despite a close first half, where Notre Dame held a two-point intermission advantage, the Irish surged in the second half, starting with a 17-1 run in the third quarter. Notre Dame’s defensive pressure forced Duke into 0-of-6 shooting and four turnovers during the stretch. The Irish outscored Duke 21-8 in the third, taking a commanding 50-35 lead.

For the second half, the Fighting Irish capitalized on Duke’s mistakes, forcing 11 turnovers and holding the Blue Devils to just 22 points.

Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday night as it will be in Miami. The Irish are four wins away from securing a perfect regular season in ACC play.

See the entire condensed game courtesy of the ACC Digital Network below.

More From Notre Dame On SI

Marcus Freeman Takes in No. 1 Notre Dame's Dominating Second Half Against No. 11 Duke

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Football Adds Assistant Coach from Big Ten University

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Soars to No. 1 in Latest AP Poll

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football