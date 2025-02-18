Notre Dame Dominates No. 11 Duke in First Game as Nation’s New No. 1
Monday started with Notre Dame being ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Poll Top 25, the first time the Irish found themselves there in six years. It ended with a domination of No. 11 Duke as Notre Dame moved one step closer to a perfect ACC regular season.
Hannah Hidalgo did what Hannah Hidalgo does Monday night, scoring 19 points as freshly minted No. 1 Notre Dame defeated No. 11 Duke 64-49. The win extended Notre Dame's winning streak to 18 games. The Fighting Irish (23-2, 14-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) secured their 17th consecutive conference victory after moving to No. 1 for the first time in over six years earlier in the day. Sonia Citron added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Maddy Westbeld contributed 11 points.
Duke (20-6, 11-3) was led by Taina Mair, who scored 15 points. Despite a close first half, where Notre Dame held a two-point intermission advantage, the Irish surged in the second half, starting with a 17-1 run in the third quarter. Notre Dame’s defensive pressure forced Duke into 0-of-6 shooting and four turnovers during the stretch. The Irish outscored Duke 21-8 in the third, taking a commanding 50-35 lead.
For the second half, the Fighting Irish capitalized on Duke’s mistakes, forcing 11 turnovers and holding the Blue Devils to just 22 points.
Notre Dame returns to action on Thursday night as it will be in Miami. The Irish are four wins away from securing a perfect regular season in ACC play.
See the entire condensed game courtesy of the ACC Digital Network below.