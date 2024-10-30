Notre Dame Running Back Honored for Outstanding Week 9 Performance
While Jermiyah Love is Notre Dame's leading rusher this season, he hasn't been a workhorse, say, the way Audric Estime was last year or the way Kyren Williams was in 2020 and 2021.
Love has been part of a ground game by committee, which makes sense when Riley Leonard is the quarterback and Jadarian Price is also in the backfield.
Since Love only averages around a dozen touches a game, he has to make the most of them to get noticed. Well, that's exactly what the St. Louis native did in last week's showdown with Navy at MetLife Stadium.
Love only needed 12 carries to amass 102 rushing yards and the second two-touchdown game of the season. For his efficient use of snaps against the Midshipmen D, Love earned PFF's second-highest grade for a Power 4 running back in Week 9.
More importantly, Love has been steady all season long for the 7-1 Fighting Irish.
He has scored at least one touchdown in nine consecutive games, going back to last year's Sun Bowl, reaching the end zone twice against Louisville and Navy. And his PFF season grade of 89.1 is the highest on the ND roster -- offense or defense.
According to PFF, Love is the No. 4 ranked Power 4 back behind only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, and SMU's Brashard Smith.
Led by Love and Leonard, the Irish boast the nation's 12th ranked rushing attack and are top six in the FBS with 26 rushing touchdowns and 5.95 yards per carry.
