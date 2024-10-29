Does Notre Dame Have College Football's Best Win of the 2024 Season?
Notre Dame is always an outlier. A perpetual lightning rod for debate in college football circles regarding its schedule year to year. Where the Irish fit into the national landscape with no full-time conference affiliation is up for heated discussion every year, this one being no exception.
Regardless of what you may think of the Irish's schedule overall, there's no denying that as we sit today Notre Dame has one of, if not the best win in college football this year.
How so?
The SEC fancies itself to be the premier conference in college football. The toughest week-to-week grind in the sport.
If this is indeed accurate, as SEC folks incessantly insist it is, Notre Dame has the most impressive win in the sport so far this year by beating the only undefeated SEC team, Texas A&M on the road by double digits.
Notre Dame also features one of the worst losses in America
What's holding Notre Dame back from getting national plaudits from every corner of the college football world?
While the Irish boast one of, if not the best win in the country, it also has one of the worst losses in the country on its ledger losing to a now 4-4 Northern Illinois team at home as a huge multi-touchdown favorite just one week after the Aggie win.
What will carry more weight to college football fans perceptually and most importantly the CFP committee? A hugely impressive marquee win or a miserable unfathomable loss? The initial answer to this question will be answered on Nov. 5th as the CFP reveals its first set of 12-team field rankings.
