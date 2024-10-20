Notre Dame's Special Teams Dazzled Against Georgia Tech
Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech in all three phases of the game. Offensively, defensively, and most definitely on special teams. Notre Dame benefited from a muffed hold on a field goal attempt, a blocked kick by freshman Bryce Young, and not one but two trick plays on what looked like punt formations that ended up in first downs.
Irish special teams coordinator Marty Biagi pulled out all of the stops against the Yellow Jackets and Notre Dame executed the plays to perfection. This was a plus performance that stole multiple possessions from Georgia Tech. A great day at the office for all involved.
Familiar face Tyler Buchner delivers
One of the highlights of the day was seeing Tyler Buchner pick up a first down with his legs after executing a perfect fake hold. Buchner's college journey hasn't exactly gone as smoothly as he'd like, it's great to see him back at Notre Dame contributing.
While this special teams performance was terrific and Irish fans loved seeing the trickeration, a fair question does emerge. Should Notre Dame have used both of these trick plays against Georgia Tech or should it have held onto 1 or both of them for a tighter game moment later in the season? None of us will know the answer to this question and perhaps the Irish will have some brand new tricks up their sleeve the rest of the way?