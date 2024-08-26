Notre Dame Uniform Combo for Saturday vs Texas A&M: What to Expect
When Notre Dame takes the field Saturday night against Texas A&M, every talking point and matchup will have been covered at length. The strenths of both teams, weaknesses of both teams and every 'bold prediction' will have surfaced.
Something that likely won't be covered is the uniform matchup, which could be intriguing. Freeman has already shown in his two years at Notre Dame that he is willing to mix it up with different uniform combinations and we could be in for another jersey shakeup on Saturday night.
Notre Dame is already scheduled to wear at least four different combinations this year, with the potential for more as the season goes on. The Irish are set to wear the traditional blue home uniforms for every home game besides Louisville, which is set to be a 'Green Out' on September 28.
For the three true away games, it can be expected the Irish will wear the traditional away uniform combination of a white jersey and gold pants. Although, Freeman caught us by surprise last year at Clemson when the Irish wore all-white.
The only other known uniform being worn is this year's new Shamrock Series uniform, debuting a blue-grey look with a gothic gold font that is sure to caught a lot of stir among Irish fans.
As for what Notre Dame will wear Saturday night, my guess is the traditional away look, assuming Texas A&M comes out in their home maroon uniforms. There is no guaranteeing Freeman, or whoever decides what uniforms the Irish wear, believes in jinxes but losing in the all-white at Clemson was rough.
The green also is a jinx among many Irish faithful, potentially knocking that out too.
Ultimately, the players and fans alike won't care what the Irish wear as long as they come away with a win.
Although, there is some truth to 'look good, play good'...
