Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to 2026 Ohio Safety Amid Growing List of Offers
On Monday, Notre Dame became the latest of a slew of teams to make a scholarship offer to one of the best players from Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class.
Four star safety Kaden Gebhardt of Olentangy High School announced the scholarship offer on social media.
Gebhardt checks in at 6-2, 200-pounds and is rated among the nation's top 20 safeties in the class according to the 247Sports composite. Ohio State, Penn State, Clemson, and Wisconsin are just a handful of the programs to have already offered Gebhardt.
Notre Dame is clearly late to the party with Gebhardt but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have a chance. Notre Dame is still fairly close to home as Gebhardt resides just outisde Columbus, and if you've paid attention to Notre Dame's secondary in recent years you're well aware that few, if any, have developed talent at the position as well as the Fighting Irish.
Still though, getting Gebhardt on campus for a visit soon will be a must if Notre Dame hopes to have a real shot here.