Notre Dame's Season Saved by Sophomore Star: Key Moment for the Irish

Christian Gray had an up-and-down day for Notre Dame, but was huge at the most important time

Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray gets in position during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame cornerback Christian Gray gets in position during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame (11-1) has concluded its regular season and is headed to the College Football Playoff where it will certainly be playing at home.

It looked for a time that might not be the case though Saturday, as leading 35-28 at USC, the Trojans were driving with a chance to possibly tie or take the lead.

That's when sophomore cornerback Christian Gray stepped up and made the play of a lifetime, saving the day for Notre Dame and not leaving any doubt about the Fighting Irish's playoff chances.

For good measure, senior All-American Xavier Watts picked off a USC pass and returned it 100-yards just moments later, setting the record for the longest interception return in Notre Dame history.

In a day of upsets, comebacks, and craziness like the 2024 season has gone, Notre Dame avoided becoming a punch line and instead now has three weeks to get ready and healthy for a home College Football Playoff game.

Notre Dame held on to beat their rival 49-35 and finish the regular season 11-1.

