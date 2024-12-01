Notre Dame's Season Saved by Sophomore Star: Key Moment for the Irish
Notre Dame (11-1) has concluded its regular season and is headed to the College Football Playoff where it will certainly be playing at home.
It looked for a time that might not be the case though Saturday, as leading 35-28 at USC, the Trojans were driving with a chance to possibly tie or take the lead.
That's when sophomore cornerback Christian Gray stepped up and made the play of a lifetime, saving the day for Notre Dame and not leaving any doubt about the Fighting Irish's playoff chances.
For good measure, senior All-American Xavier Watts picked off a USC pass and returned it 100-yards just moments later, setting the record for the longest interception return in Notre Dame history.
In a day of upsets, comebacks, and craziness like the 2024 season has gone, Notre Dame avoided becoming a punch line and instead now has three weeks to get ready and healthy for a home College Football Playoff game.
Notre Dame held on to beat their rival 49-35 and finish the regular season 11-1.
Plenty more to come at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated throughout the night so stay tuned.