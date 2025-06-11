Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: All-Time Record vs. SEC Teams

Notre Dame is slated to play two teams from the mighty SEC in 2025

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs for a first down against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud (4) in the fourth quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) runs for a first down against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Nick McCloud (4) in the fourth quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football can't get discussed long on a national level without Notre Dame or the Southeastern Conference quickly being brought up. Both are two of the biggest lightning rods for criticism in the sport and both have some of the most passionate fans you'll find anywhere.

The two also have a recent history against one another that has been very competitive as well, with Notre Dame having played more than a handful of classic games against SEC opponents.

So how has Notre Dame fared all-time while taking on SEC teams? That's a two-part question as the answer includes those teams currently calling the SEC home as well as a couple that haven't for decades, but did for quite some time.

Here is a quick look at how Notre Dame has fared against each SEC team all-time:

Alabama Crimson Tide: 5-3

Notre Dame's Ian Book throws a pass against Alabama in the 2021 Rose Bow
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) throws against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notre Dame leads 5-3 all-time, but the two are 2-2 against one another all-time in postseason play. Alabama has won the last two meetings and the two are slated to play each other in both the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

Arkansas Razorbacks: 0-0

Arkansas players celebrate during the 2024 Liberty Bow
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw (7) and linebacker Justin Logan (28) react after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Arkansas are slated to meet in Fayetteville in 2025 but the two have never previously played.

Auburn Tigers: 0-0

Bo Jackson runs for a touchdown for Auburn against Florida State in 198
Oct 12, 1985; Auburn, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Auburn Tigers running back Bo Jackson (34) carries the ball against the Florida State Seminoles at Jordan Hare Stadium. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Auburn have never met in football and have no future meetings scheduled against one another.

Florida Gators: 1-0

Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 201
Oct 14, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; A general new of The Swamp as the \"This Is... Gator Country\" sign lights up during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Florida will play a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032 but until then, the 39-28 Fighting Irish victory over the Gators in the 1992 Sugar Bowl remains the only previous meeting.

Georgia Bulldogs: 1-3

Notre Dame sacks Georgia's quarterback in the 2025 Sugar Bow
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs with the ball during the second half as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) goes for a tackle at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Notre Dame beat Georgia for the first time in program history in the 2025 Sugar Bowl after dropping the previous three meetings to the Bulldogs. The two don't currently have any future dates against one another.

Kentucky Wildcats: 0-0

Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley in 202
Nov 30, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has never played Kentucky in football and in fact, has only played two games in the state of Kentucky all-time, both coming at Louisville since the 2019 opener.

LSU Tigers: 7-5

Miles Boykin makes a catch for Notre Dame against LSU in 201
Jan 1, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin (81) makes a catch in front of LSU Tigers cornerback Andraez Williams (29) during the second half in the 2018 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

Notre Dame's 12 games all-time against LSU are the most of any SEC program with four of those coming in postseason bowl games. Notre Dame leads the overall series 7-5 and has won the last two head-to-head meetings versus the Tigers. Unfortunately, no games are currently slated to take place between the two.

Ole Miss Rebels: 1-1

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffi
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Ole Miss have met just twice, 1977 and 1985. Despite winning the national championship in '77, Notre Dame lost an early-season game in Jackson, Miss. against the Rebels that year.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 0-0

Mississippi State celebrates during a 2024 gam
Nov 2, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) reacts after a touchdown against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Mississippi State have never met in football and don't appear to be headed towards changing that anytime soon.

Missouri Tigers: 2-2

Luther Burden of Missouri during the 2024 seaso
Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Missouri have split four all-time meetings, but all came before the Tigers joined the SEC. The last meeting came in 1984 with none currently scheduled for the future.

Oklahoma Sooners: 9-2

Notre Dame scores a touchdown against Oklahoma during the 2012 seaso
Oct. 27, 2012; Norman, OK, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Christian Lombard (74) signals touchdown after quarterback Everett Golson (5) (not shown) scored in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame won 30-13. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Like Missouri, Notre Dame hasn't played Oklahoma since the Sooners made the jump to the SEC. The Fighting Irish do lead the Sooners all-time 9-2 though, including the 1957 upset that ended Oklahoma's 47-game winning streak.

South Carolina Gamecocks: 4-1

Notre Dame and South Carolina battle in the 2022 Gator Bow
On the final South Carolina Gamecocks play, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) can't haul in a reception on a Hail Mary pass against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28), bottom, as cornerback Jaden Mickey (21) looks on with safety Ramon Henderson (11), right, during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame and South Carolina have met five times all-time, but only the 2022 Gator Bowl matchup came with the Gamecocks as a member of the SEC. There are currently no games scheduled for future meetings between two of Lou Holtz's former employers.

Tennessee Volunteers: 4-4

Notre Dame's Darius Walker runs against Tennessee in 200
Nov 5, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish #3 Darius Walker outruns Tennessee Volunteers #2 Kevin Simon in the first quarter. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Tennessee met eight times between 1978 and 2005 with each team taking four. Unfortunately, there are no current plans to continue this once highly competitive series.

Texas Longhorns: 9-3

Notre Dame's Jaylon Smith makes a hard tackle against Texas in 201
Sep 5, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Tyrone Swoopes (18) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has a stronghold on the all-time series with Texas, leading 9-3 overall. The good news for college football fans is that the two powerhouses will meet in both 2028 and 2029 for a home-and-home series.

Texas A&M Aggies: 4-2

Jeremiyah Love runs the ball for Notre Dame against Texas A&M in 202
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Notre Dame and Texas A&M have met six times all-time with three of those coming in the Cotton Bowl between 1987 and 1993 seasons. Notre Dame won the 2024 meeting at College Station, the only meeting between the two since the Aggies joined the SEC. The two meet on Sept. 13 in South Bend this season.

Vanderbilt Commodores: 3-0

Notre Dame and Vanderbilt battle in 2018 in South Ben
Sep 15, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) runs the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Kenny Hebert (42) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has won all three meetings against the best academic school in the SEC with the most recent coming in 2018. No games are currently scheduled between the two.

Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 14-2

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech battle in 202
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Rod Heard II (2) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before leaving the SEC decades ago now, Georgia Tech and Tulane were both fairly regular opponents on Notre Dame's schedule. Notre Dame went 14-2 against the two (8-2 vs. Georgia Tech, 6-0 vs. Tulane) during each of their times as SEC programs with all of those meetings coming between 1938 and 1959.

Notre Dame All-Time Totals vs. SEC Programs:

Marcus Freeman coaches Notre Dame against Texas A&M in 202
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Add it all together and Notre Dame holds a 38-18 all-time advantage against SEC programs with a 7-5 mark in the postseason.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football