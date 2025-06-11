Notre Dame Football: All-Time Record vs. SEC Teams
College football can't get discussed long on a national level without Notre Dame or the Southeastern Conference quickly being brought up. Both are two of the biggest lightning rods for criticism in the sport and both have some of the most passionate fans you'll find anywhere.
The two also have a recent history against one another that has been very competitive as well, with Notre Dame having played more than a handful of classic games against SEC opponents.
So how has Notre Dame fared all-time while taking on SEC teams? That's a two-part question as the answer includes those teams currently calling the SEC home as well as a couple that haven't for decades, but did for quite some time.
Here is a quick look at how Notre Dame has fared against each SEC team all-time:
Alabama Crimson Tide: 5-3
Notre Dame leads 5-3 all-time, but the two are 2-2 against one another all-time in postseason play. Alabama has won the last two meetings and the two are slated to play each other in both the 2029 and 2030 seasons.
Arkansas Razorbacks: 0-0
Notre Dame and Arkansas are slated to meet in Fayetteville in 2025 but the two have never previously played.
Auburn Tigers: 0-0
Notre Dame and Auburn have never met in football and have no future meetings scheduled against one another.
Florida Gators: 1-0
Notre Dame and Florida will play a home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032 but until then, the 39-28 Fighting Irish victory over the Gators in the 1992 Sugar Bowl remains the only previous meeting.
Georgia Bulldogs: 1-3
Notre Dame beat Georgia for the first time in program history in the 2025 Sugar Bowl after dropping the previous three meetings to the Bulldogs. The two don't currently have any future dates against one another.
Kentucky Wildcats: 0-0
Notre Dame has never played Kentucky in football and in fact, has only played two games in the state of Kentucky all-time, both coming at Louisville since the 2019 opener.
LSU Tigers: 7-5
Notre Dame's 12 games all-time against LSU are the most of any SEC program with four of those coming in postseason bowl games. Notre Dame leads the overall series 7-5 and has won the last two head-to-head meetings versus the Tigers. Unfortunately, no games are currently slated to take place between the two.
Ole Miss Rebels: 1-1
Notre Dame and Ole Miss have met just twice, 1977 and 1985. Despite winning the national championship in '77, Notre Dame lost an early-season game in Jackson, Miss. against the Rebels that year.
Mississippi State Bulldogs: 0-0
Notre Dame and Mississippi State have never met in football and don't appear to be headed towards changing that anytime soon.
Missouri Tigers: 2-2
Notre Dame and Missouri have split four all-time meetings, but all came before the Tigers joined the SEC. The last meeting came in 1984 with none currently scheduled for the future.
Oklahoma Sooners: 9-2
Like Missouri, Notre Dame hasn't played Oklahoma since the Sooners made the jump to the SEC. The Fighting Irish do lead the Sooners all-time 9-2 though, including the 1957 upset that ended Oklahoma's 47-game winning streak.
South Carolina Gamecocks: 4-1
Notre Dame and South Carolina have met five times all-time, but only the 2022 Gator Bowl matchup came with the Gamecocks as a member of the SEC. There are currently no games scheduled for future meetings between two of Lou Holtz's former employers.
Tennessee Volunteers: 4-4
Notre Dame and Tennessee met eight times between 1978 and 2005 with each team taking four. Unfortunately, there are no current plans to continue this once highly competitive series.
Texas Longhorns: 9-3
Notre Dame has a stronghold on the all-time series with Texas, leading 9-3 overall. The good news for college football fans is that the two powerhouses will meet in both 2028 and 2029 for a home-and-home series.
Texas A&M Aggies: 4-2
Notre Dame and Texas A&M have met six times all-time with three of those coming in the Cotton Bowl between 1987 and 1993 seasons. Notre Dame won the 2024 meeting at College Station, the only meeting between the two since the Aggies joined the SEC. The two meet on Sept. 13 in South Bend this season.
Vanderbilt Commodores: 3-0
Notre Dame has won all three meetings against the best academic school in the SEC with the most recent coming in 2018. No games are currently scheduled between the two.
Tulane Green Wave and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: 14-2
Before leaving the SEC decades ago now, Georgia Tech and Tulane were both fairly regular opponents on Notre Dame's schedule. Notre Dame went 14-2 against the two (8-2 vs. Georgia Tech, 6-0 vs. Tulane) during each of their times as SEC programs with all of those meetings coming between 1938 and 1959.
Notre Dame All-Time Totals vs. SEC Programs:
Add it all together and Notre Dame holds a 38-18 all-time advantage against SEC programs with a 7-5 mark in the postseason.