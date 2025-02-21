Who is Notre Dame's Second-Best All-Time NFL Player? The Case for Zack Martin and Others
One of the best offensive linemen in the long history of the NFL has decided to call it a career as Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has announced his decision to retire.
Martin is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having been elected as an All-Pro an absurd nine times in 11 seasons. The former Notre Dame offensive tackle is was immediately among the league's elite upon walking into the NFL in 2014, but how high does he rank in terms of Notre Dame's greatest NFL players ever?
Notre Dame in the NFL: Joe Montana Clearly the Greatest
As much as a good debate can be fun when done correctly, let's not waste time being ridiculous. Montana, his three Super Bowl MVPs, four Super Bowl titles, and three NFL MVP awards is clearly the standard when it comes to fomer Golden Domers in the league.
Notre Dame in the NFL: Newly Retired Zack Martin
Martin went from being Notre Dame's dominant left tackle to the NFL's best offensive guard for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. Martin was instantly great at the game's highest level, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in seven of his 11 years played. He was named to the Second-Team twice more.
Not too shabby for a guy who Jerry Jones had to be talked into drafting over Johnny Manziel.
Notre Dame in the NFL: Alan Page
Alan Page was flat-out dominant with the famed Purple People Eaters for the Minnesota Vikings. The Hall of Famer was named an NFL First-Team All-Pro five different times. Sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982 but unofficially Page was credited with an absurd 148.5 sacks during his 15 NFL seasons. Never did he sack the opposing quarterback fewer than five times in those years, helping the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances.
Notre Dame in the NFL: Nick Buoniconti
Nick Buoniconti starred for the Boston Patriots before becoming a key member of the Miami Dolphins "No Name Defense" of the 1970's. Buoniconti was elected an AFL First-Team All-Pro member five times and recorded 32 interceptions during his career. He also helped guide the Dolphins to three Super Bowl appearances, winning two.
Notre Dame in the NFL: George Connor
Connor was a legend at Notre Dame before becoming one of the first great linebackers for the Chicago Bears. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was elected to the NFL's All-Pro Team five times in eight seasons.
Notre Dame in the NFL: Jerome Bettis
Bettis goes down as Notre Dame's finest running back to ever play in the NFL as when he retired, he had the fifth-most rushing yards in league history (now eighth). Bettis was a two-time All-Pro during his time with the Rams and Steelers.
So Who is Number 2? Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
It's easy to go by the recent names on this list because those are the players I've watched but looking at what Alan Page did for as long as he did it, I can't pick anyone else above him.
As for the recently retired Martin, I feel rather confident in saying his resume is plenty strong for him to be Notre Dame's third-best NFL player of all-time.
The countdown to Canton for Martin is officially on.