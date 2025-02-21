Irish Breakdown

Who is Notre Dame's Second-Best All-Time NFL Player? The Case for Zack Martin and Others

We all know Joe Montana is the greatest, but which Notre Dame great had the second best NFL career?

Nick Shepkowski

Jun 5, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Zack Martin (70) warms up during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Jun 5, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Zack Martin (70) warms up during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
One of the best offensive linemen in the long history of the NFL has decided to call it a career as Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has announced his decision to retire.

Martin is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having been elected as an All-Pro an absurd nine times in 11 seasons. The former Notre Dame offensive tackle is was immediately among the league's elite upon walking into the NFL in 2014, but how high does he rank in terms of Notre Dame's greatest NFL players ever?

Notre Dame in the NFL: Joe Montana Clearly the Greatest

Joe Montana during a game for the San Francisco 49ers in 199
Sep 16, 1990; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana (16) prior to the game against the Washington Redskins at Candlestick Park. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

As much as a good debate can be fun when done correctly, let's not waste time being ridiculous. Montana, his three Super Bowl MVPs, four Super Bowl titles, and three NFL MVP awards is clearly the standard when it comes to fomer Golden Domers in the league.

Notre Dame in the NFL: Newly Retired Zack Martin

Zack Martin lines up for a snap for the Dallas Cowboys in 202
Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) lines up for the snap during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Martin went from being Notre Dame's dominant left tackle to the NFL's best offensive guard for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. Martin was instantly great at the game's highest level, earning First-Team All-Pro honors in seven of his 11 years played. He was named to the Second-Team twice more.

Not too shabby for a guy who Jerry Jones had to be talked into drafting over Johnny Manziel.

Notre Dame in the NFL: Alan Page

Legendary Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Alan Page before Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Alan Page former football player looks on from the field during a stoppage in play in Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Alan Page was flat-out dominant with the famed Purple People Eaters for the Minnesota Vikings. The Hall of Famer was named an NFL First-Team All-Pro five different times. Sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982 but unofficially Page was credited with an absurd 148.5 sacks during his 15 NFL seasons. Never did he sack the opposing quarterback fewer than five times in those years, helping the Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances.

Notre Dame in the NFL: Nick Buoniconti

Nick Buoniconti plays in Super Bowl VI for the Miami Dolphin
Jan 16, 1972; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti (85) against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Dolphins 24-3. / Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Nick Buoniconti starred for the Boston Patriots before becoming a key member of the Miami Dolphins "No Name Defense" of the 1970's. Buoniconti was elected an AFL First-Team All-Pro member five times and recorded 32 interceptions during his career. He also helped guide the Dolphins to three Super Bowl appearances, winning two.

Notre Dame in the NFL: George Connor

Connor was a legend at Notre Dame before becoming one of the first great linebackers for the Chicago Bears. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was elected to the NFL's All-Pro Team five times in eight seasons.

Notre Dame in the NFL: Jerome Bettis

Jerome Bettis celebrates a 2005 touchdown against the Chicago Bear
DEC 11, 2005; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back (36) Jerome Bettis celebrates his second touchdown against Chicago Bears at Heinz Field. Steelers beat the Bears 21-9. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Bettis goes down as Notre Dame's finest running back to ever play in the NFL as when he retired, he had the fifth-most rushing yards in league history (now eighth). Bettis was a two-time All-Pro during his time with the Rams and Steelers.

So Who is Number 2? Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take

It's easy to go by the recent names on this list because those are the players I've watched but looking at what Alan Page did for as long as he did it, I can't pick anyone else above him.

As for the recently retired Martin, I feel rather confident in saying his resume is plenty strong for him to be Notre Dame's third-best NFL player of all-time.

The countdown to Canton for Martin is officially on.

