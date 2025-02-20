SMU Routs Notre Dame in South Bend, Extending Irish Basketball Woes
How would Notre Dame respond to head coach Micah Shrewsberry's postgame rant on Sunday after the Irish fell to Louisville?
Wednesday night was Notre Dame's first chance at starting to redeem itself as it welcomed SMU to South Bend.
Unfortunately, Notre Dame couldn't have been kinder hosts putting up a no-contest plea to SMU.
Kario Oquendo scored 25 points for the Mustangs as SMU dominated Notre Dame 97-73 in a game that was never competitive. SMU improved to 6-1 on the road in their first season in the ACC. Notre Dame's defense was a no show as SMU (20-6, 11-4) shot an impressive 72% in the first half.
The Mustangs quickly built a 25-5 lead through a 9-0 and 10-0 run, leading 50-25 at halftime. For all intents and purposes, the game was over before the intermission.
For SMU, Oquendo was perfect in the first half, scoring 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting, including two 3-pointers and a free throw.
Braeden Shrewsberry led Notre Dame (11-15, 5-10) with 12 points in the first half, but the Irish struggled, shooting just 32% and committing eight turnovers.
In the second half, SMU’s lead remained at 25 points five minutes in, with Yohan Traore contributing two three-point plays in a 9-0 run that pushed the score to 72-38 with 11:40 remaining. Notre Dame’s closest margin was 90-69 with 3:30 left.
Matt Cross added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Samet Yigitoglu also scored 14. Chuck Harris contributed 11 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. SMU shot 59% for the game and outrebounded Notre Dame 43-20.
Shrewsberry finished with 21 points for Notre Dame. The Irish, who have lost five of their last six, will host Pittsburgh on Saturday, while SMU will face No. 18 Clemson.