Notre Dame's Series History with Northern Illinois and MAC Football
As an independent and name brand that attracts millions of viewers every week, Notre Dame has the freedom to schedule whoever, whenever, and wherever.
In week one, they used that flexibility to schedule a matchup against Texas A&M down in SEC territory - a brutal game to start the year. Yet, they emerged from that challenge better for having taken it.
So in Week Two, did they use their power to schedule another game against a quality opponent? Not quite. In week two, Notre Dame welcomes Northern Illinois into South Bend - a team ranked 124th in FPI to start the season.
When Northern Illinois makes the road trip to Notre Dame on Saturday, it will be the first time the Irish and Huskies have faced off. Without a historic precedent to examine between these two teams, here's a look at how Notre Dame has fared against Northern Illinois' fellow conference-mates in the MAC.
Northern Illinois Huskies
No previous matchups
Akron Zips
1910: Notre Dame 51 - Akron 0
Ball State Cardinals
2018: Notre Dame 24 - Ball State 16
Bowling Green Falcons
2019: Notre Dame 52 - Bowling Green 0
Buffalo Bulls
No previous matchups
Central Michigan Chippewas
2023: Notre Dame 41 - Central Michigan 17 @ ND 41
Eastern Michigan Eagles
No previous matchups
Kent State Golden Flashes
No previous matchups
Miami (OH) Red Hawks
1909: Notre Dame 46 - Miami (OH) 0
2017: Notre Dame 52 - Miami (OH) 17
Ohio Bobcats
No previous matchups
Toledo Rockets
2021: Notre Dame 32 - Toledo 29
Western Michigan Broncos
1919: Notre Dame 53 - Western Michigan 0
1920: Notre Dame 42 - Western Michigan 0
2010: Notre Dame 44 - Western Michigan 20 WM 20 @ ND 44
