Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame's Series History with Northern Illinois and MAC Football

As Notre Dame football plays Northern Illinois for the first time, here's a look at how it has fared against other MAC opponents historically.

Ethan Niewoehner

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As an independent and name brand that attracts millions of viewers every week, Notre Dame has the freedom to schedule whoever, whenever, and wherever.

In week one, they used that flexibility to schedule a matchup against Texas A&M down in SEC territory - a brutal game to start the year. Yet, they emerged from that challenge better for having taken it.

So in Week Two, did they use their power to schedule another game against a quality opponent? Not quite. In week two, Notre Dame welcomes Northern Illinois into South Bend - a team ranked 124th in FPI to start the season.

When Northern Illinois makes the road trip to Notre Dame on Saturday, it will be the first time the Irish and Huskies have faced off. Without a historic precedent to examine between these two teams, here's a look at how Notre Dame has fared against Northern Illinois' fellow conference-mates in the MAC.

Northern Illinois Huskies

No previous matchups

Akron Zips

1910: Notre Dame 51 - Akron 0

Ball State Cardinals

2018: Notre Dame 24 - Ball State 16

Bowling Green Falcons

2019: Notre Dame 52 - Bowling Green 0

Buffalo Bulls

No previous matchups

Central Michigan Chippewas

2023: Notre Dame 41 - Central Michigan 17 @ ND 41

Eastern Michigan Eagles

No previous matchups

Kent State Golden Flashes

No previous matchups

Miami (OH) Red Hawks

1909: Notre Dame 46 - Miami (OH) 0
2017: Notre Dame 52 - Miami (OH) 17

Ohio Bobcats

No previous matchups

Toledo Rockets

2021: Notre Dame 32 - Toledo 29

Western Michigan Broncos

1919: Notre Dame 53 - Western Michigan 0
1920: Notre Dame 42 - Western Michigan 0
2010: Notre Dame 44 - Western Michigan 20 WM 20 @ ND 44

Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: 20 Years of Huskies Challenging College Football Giants

Published
Ethan Niewoehner

ETHAN NIEWOEHNER

Home/Football