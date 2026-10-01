Notre Dame Set To Face One Of The Best Defensive Minds In Football History

Back when I was younger, much younger, I used to watch the New England Patriots dominate the NFL under then-head coach Bill Belichick. Always rough around the edges and less than pleasant in interviews, Belichick leaned on Tom Brady and his elite defensive mind to tear through the NFL on the way to six Super Bowl titles.

Never did I imagine while watching this unfold that the team closest to my heart, Notre Dame, would one day match up against this coach. This was the furthest thing from my mind. I had no reason to believe Belichick would ever be a head coach in the college game.



His personality just always seemed to be a perfect fit for the NFL model and style of coaching. And I still believe this to be true.



Yet here we are. The Irish head to North Carolina this Saturday to square off with Belichick and Jordan Hudson's Tar Heel team in one of the more intriguing matchups on Notre Dame's schedule.

The matchup of this game is Belichick's defensive mind vs Mike Denbrock and CJ Carr

The Drive of the Game at Purdue



2Q | 11:46



1️⃣3️⃣ plays | 8️⃣5️⃣ yards | 5️⃣:5️⃣9️⃣#GoIrish☘️ | @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/oNGl9nwEft — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 29, 2026

Notre Dame clearly has a talent advantage in this game and is expected to win by multiple scores. While acknowledging that, I'm completely fascinated by the matchup of Belichick vs Notre Dame's offensive brain trust.



Belichick may be the most accomplished defensive-minded coach of all time in football history, and I'm certain he's going to try to confuse and complicate things for CJ Carr and the Irish offense.

I want to know how Denbrock will try to scheme his way through this ballgame with an Irish offense that, despite scoring boatloads of points so far this year, is still looking for more consistency and an official identity.



One of CJ Carr's strengths, besides having the arm talent to make any throw needed, is his brain. Can Carr outwit Belichick and not fall for whatever deception and coverage disguises he will try to present to CJ? This is the matchup of the game, in my opinion.

While I fully respect Belichick's accomplishments in the game of football, the college game is just very different than the NFL, and I expect the Irish to teach him that lesson by a multi-score margin this Saturday.