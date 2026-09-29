Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a perfect 4-0 start in the 2026 season, knocking off Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State and Purdue all by 17 or more points.

Quarterback CJ Carr has gotten off to a strong start this season, completing over 70 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns to just one interceptions. He tossed three scores in the win over Purdue, leading to the Fighting Irish’s third cover in four games.

In Week 5, Notre Dame hits the road to take on Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels, who came up short in their last game against the Clemson Tigers back on Sept. 19. After a bye in Week 4, Belichick’s team is set as a massive underdog at home in Week 5.

This is the second big-time matchup for the Tar Heels this season, as they knocked off TCU in Week 0 before the eight-point loss to an interesting Clemson team in Week 3. North Carolina’s passing game has been pretty average this season, ranking 108th in success rate while the offense is 91st overall in EPA/Play.

Billy Edwards Jr. has completed just 56.4 percent of his passes, and UNC scored 20 points or less in both of its games against Power 4 opponents. Can it turn things around at home against a national title contender?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for his Week 5 clash.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Notre Dame -21.5 (-105)

North Carolina +21.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Notre Dame: -1800

North Carolina: +1000

Total

47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kenan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Notre Dame record: 4-0

North Carolina record: 2-1

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Key Player to Watch

CJ Carr, Quarterback, Notre Dame

Carr remains in the mix to win the Heisman Trophy this season, and he’s coming off a 237-yard, three score showing in the win over Purdue.

Notre Dame projects to be one of the top teams in the country in 2026, so that will boost Carr’s Heisman stock, especially if the Fighting Irish make a push for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs.

Carr doesn’t run the ball a ton (eight carries, 13 yards, two scores), which could limit his statistical ceiling when it comes to the Heisman race. Still, the star quarterback has led Notre Dame to the No. 9 success rate on pass plays and the No. 25 offense in EPA/Play this season.

He has an interesting matchup with a UNC defense that is 36th in the country in EPA/Pass in 2026.

Notre Dame vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick

Notre Dame has covered the spread in three of four games this season, and it blew out Purdue in Week 4, scoring 40-plus points for the third time this season.

North Carolina was able to hang around with Clemson in Week 3, but the Tigers were blown out in their one game against elite competition in Week 1 against LSU. So, what does that tell us about UNC?

The Tar Heels are just 103rd in the country in EPA/Pass, and they’ve struggled to put up points against Power 4 teams. That’s a massive issue against a Notre Dame team that is averaging over 40 points per night and ranks 10th in the country in EPA/Play on defense.

North Carolina’s defense has been solid, but this is a massive step up in class from a Clemson team that has extremely shaky quarterback play.

Carr is one of the most talented passers in the country, and I expect Notre Dame to win this game by multiple possessions. Unless the UNC offense takes a major step forward, I have a hard time betting on it to cover – even at home.

Pick: Notre Dame -21.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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