Notre Dame Is Overthinking Short Yardage — and It's Costing Them
Notre Dame's offense might be electric, but it's missing badly in one key place.
For as much fun as the Irish offense is becoming to watch, it's far from a finished product. What folks cannot comprehend is how a team that features the best running back tandem in the country cannot be reliably effective on short yardage and goal line situations.
The Irish had a chance to go up 14-0 versus NC State early in the ballgame, but again, this problem reared its ugly head as Notre Dame failed on fourth and goal. On the day, the Irish failed on two fourth-and-goal chances and fumbled the ball away on another drive.
Lately, these kinds of missed opportunities have not cost the Irish losses, but that will change when USC heads to town. Notre Dame will have to be much more effective and efficient in these scenarios to expect to beat the Trojans.
There are better options than the wildcat or a CJ Carr rollout to the short side of the field for Notre Dame to use. Let's explore them.
Notre Dame needs to use its proven assets
I wish Notre Dame would have Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price both in the backfield on short-yardage plays. This presents a defense with multiple things to worry about between the two backs and the ball in Carr's hands to start the play. The offensive options off of this setup are almost endless. It's unpredictable and puts the ball in the Irish's best players' hands.
Next, I realize that CJ Carr isn't what Riley Leonard was as a runner, but I'd like to think he could fall forward a foot to punch balls into the end zone. When its this close, why go backwards at all when a good fall forward will do?
I simply see no reason why Notre Dame can't rely more on the best tandem backfield in America when it matters the most and just be a bit creative with the usage. This just seems like the safest bet to score to me.
USC is heading to South Bend Fresh Off a Huge Win
Notre Dame has been poor in this area all season, and recently it hasn't caused any losses, but this could easily change against USC. These possessions need to end in touchdowns, not field goals or empty possessions, to win this game.
Notre Dame has slowly fought its way back into a fairly decent CFP position; this battle will be a true test of improvement. Can the defense hold USC down and the offensive cash in on its opportunities? A playoff bid depends on it.