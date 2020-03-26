SI Big Board - No. 46: Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

Sports Illustrated is dropping its Top 50 Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft, and Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet checked in at No. 46 on the list.

Kmet is widely considered the best tight end in the upcoming draft due to a combination of size, athleticism and production. Sports Illustrated draft analyst Kevin Hanson ranks him on top of the tight end board. His performance at the NFL Scouting Combine certainly didn't hurt his case.

Here's why Kmet ranks 46th on the Sports Illustrated Big Board:

Kmet was outstanding for the Irish in 2020 despite missing the first two games with a broken clavicle. His 43 catches and 515 yards both rank as the sixth best single-season marks for a tight end in Notre Dame history. His six receiving touchdown tied with all-time great Ken McAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

The Lake Barrington, Ill. native finished his career with 60 catches for 691 yards. His 60 career catches ranks 10th all-time among Notre Dame tight ends, which is impressive considering he was only the starter for one season and left after his junior season.

I actually read analysis prior to the combine that discussed Kmet's athleticism, or limitations in that regard. He silenced those concerns at the combine when he ran an impressive 4.70 in the 40-yard dash and had the best vertical jump among all tight ends. His broad jump was second among tight ends at the combine.

