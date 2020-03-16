IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

SI: Cole Kmet Is The Top TE In The Draft

Bryan Driskell

Sports Illustrated NFL Draft analyst Kevin Hanson has updated his position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft, and there's a familiar face at the top of the tight end board.

Hanson has former Notre Dame standout Cole Kmet top his tight end board following Kmet's dominant performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"Expected to return to school in 2020, the dual-sport athlete (with baseball) for Notre Dame had a change of heart. Now, Kmet has a shot to be the first tight end off the board. A safety valve for Ian Book as a junior, Kmet became more involved in the passing attack and finished with 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Kmet has experience both in-line and detached with the frame to continue to add more mass. Despite weighing in as the heaviest tight end at the combine, Kmet had the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.70), best vertical jump (37") and second-best broad jump (10'3") at the position."

Kmet had an outstanding 2019 season for the Irish, despite missing the first two games with a broken clavicle. His 43 catches and 515 yards both rank as the sixth best single-season marks for a tight end in Notre Dame history. His six receiving touchdown tied with all-time great Ken McAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

Kmet's 60 career catches ranks 10th all-time among Notre Dame tight ends. He caught nine passes for 108 yards in his first game of the season when the Irish traveled to Georgia. His nine catches tied McAfee (vs. Purdue, 1977) for the most in a game by a Notre Dame tight end. His 108 yards in that game ranked sixth.

In the last decade, only former All-American Tyler Eifert had more catches or yards as a tight end in season than did Kmet this past season.

Cole Kmet Solidifies TE1 Status At The Combine

Combine Profile: Cole Kmet, Tight End

Film Room: How Cole Kmet Expands The Notre Dame Offense

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part II

There are several key benefits for the Notre Dame offense if the pass game can spread the ball around more in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Ghostark

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part I

Spreading the ball around more in 2020 should provide the Notre Dame offense with a major boost in production.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

A National Perspective On Cornerback Recruiting - Part I

A look at the importance of talented cornerbacks, and where they come from.

Brian Smith

by

IrishinIowa

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

Bob Rodes

A National Perspective On Cornerback Recruiting - Part II

A look at where Notre Dame has had the most success finding cornerbacks in recent seasons.

Brian Smith

Notre Dame And Recruits Must Adjust Visit Plans

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and the fears that followed have thrown a major wrench in the visit plans or colleges and student-athletes.

Brian Smith

Last Chance U: Five Veterans With A Final Opportunity To Make An Impact

There are five seniors with a chance to step up and finish their careers on a very high note.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Football: NBC Analyst Chris Simms Breaks Down Cole Kmet

The former Texas quarterback is quite familiar with Cole Kmet and the Notre Dame program

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Pat Forde Gives Thoughts On Recent Developments In College Sports

SI's Pat Forde shared his thoughts on the recent decision to cancel winter and spring championships

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Cancels Blue-Gold Spring Game

Notre Dame has cancelled its annual Blue-Gold Game

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse