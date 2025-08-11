Notre Dame Football: Love and Moore Named ESPN Preseason First Team All-Americans
Notre Dame brings back a plethora of talent from last year’s national runner-up squad, and at nearly every spot on the field (aside from the ever-important quarterback position).
Offensively, the Fighting Irish bring back star running back Jeremiyah Love, along with three 2024 starters on the offensive line.
Defensively, Notre Dame is loaded with experience on the second and third level, with linebackers Drayk Bowen and Jaylen Sneed returning, and the dynamic defensive back duo of Leonard Moore and Christian Gray, along with Adon Shuler at safety.
One can make arguments for a handful of those Fighting Irish returnees to be worthy of preseason All-American honors. And, at least in the eyes of ESPN, two of them actually make the cut.
Jeremiyah Love
The most talented back in all of college football, Love is an obvious choice for ESPN’s Chris Low’s preseason first team. Low pointed to Love’s coveted combination of “breakaway speed” and “tackle-breaking ability”.
The 6-foot, 214-pound St. Louis native is on the heels of a tremendous 2024 campaign that saw him rush for 1125 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, while adding 237 yards and two scores as a receiver out of the backfield.
Without a veteran quarterback the likes of Riley Leonard under center, Notre Dame will be forced to rely on Love more often than it did last season. But, with Love’s experienced offensive line paving the way, expect him to thrive in a high-volume setting, blowing past his 2024 rushing total, and likely on similar efficiency.
Leonard Moore
Stepping into a massive role as a true freshman after a season-ending injury to Benjamin Morrison, Moore immediately flourished – and the ND secondary didn’t miss a beat.
As if forcing two fumbles, snagging two picks, and breaking up 11 passes wasn’t enough, the advanced stats shine an even more positive light on Moore’s impact: according to PFF WAA, Moore was the third-most valuable CB in the country, behind just Jahdae Barron and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
With both Barron and Hunter off to the NFL, Moore naturally slots in as the nation’s top corner, not just based on the numbers, but also in the eyes of Low – who slotted Moore as a first-teamer.
Between Moore and Gray, the Fighting Irish may have the nation’s stingiest secondary – but they’ll certainly be put to the test in Week One against Miami and transfer QB Carson Beck.