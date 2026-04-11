Notre Dame Is Loaded With Sleeper Stars Ready to Break Out

The 2026 Notre Dame roster is one of the most talented in the entire country.



Everyone is well aware of names like CJ Carr, Aneyus Williams, Leonard Moore, Bowen, and the like. But what about some lesser-known names that could emerge as major contributors to the cause this season? Let's explore some players who could flash in a big way in 2026.

The Notre Dame offense could be full of surprises as the skill positions reset with fresh faces

With Jeremiyah Love and JD Price headed to the NFL, this is CJ Carr's offense. He is the straw that will stir the Irish drink when the ball gets kicked off each Saturday.



For the first time since the Ian Book era, Notre Dame will have a returning starting quarterback to build around, which should be a major advantage.

Starting with the offensive line, Will Black must become a steady left tackle in order to protect CJ Carr's blindside. He must be good all year. Period.



What about a player like Matty Augustine, who has flown under the radar? He could steal a starting guard spot or be the first man in due to injury. These two players will be key to a successful Irish offense.

In the running game, we know Aneyus Williams will be a key contributor, but if Nolan James can flash, and there's hope that he can, boom, Notre Dame has a new 1-2 punch at the running back position.



Regarding the revamped receiving room, I could see a small but fast and shifty player like Bubba Frazier finding a unique role.

Regarding the tight end position, I'm not writing off a summer freshman enrollee like Ian Premer emerging as a receiving threat once he gets settled in.



The sky is the limit for this offense in 2026, especially if some under-the-radar players emerge on top of the expected known entities.

The Notre Dame defense is loaded, and battles for snaps have never been more intense

The Irish defense is expected to be one of the very best units in the country and is full of front-line players. If some of the lesser-known guys can flash and find niche roles to bolster this unit even more, this could and should be a title-level defense.



I'm hopeful we will see young players like Rodney Dunham and Ebenezer Ewetade find pass-rush roles off the edge. In the middle of the defense,



I'm looking at linebackers like Kia Kahuna and Madden Faraimo to take their games to the next level, especially with Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa recovering from his leg injury.

In the secondary, perhaps the best position group the Irish have, Joey O'Brien is the main name to watch. He's considered a prize recruit for a reason, and if he can become a regular rotational player in his first year, the already great secondary just got better.

I'm also very intrigued to see what Jayden Sanders adds to the group from Michigan. I feel he may become a very valuable piece of the Irish defense.



Notre Dame is a talented team and a deep program, earning snaps won't be easy, but competition is the tide that rises all ships, and the Irish will have plenty of it throughout the remainder of spring ball and into August camp.