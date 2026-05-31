Notre Dame has a history as deep as nearly anyone when it comes to developing NFL caliber tight ends, but that hasn't always meant a whole lot while recruiting the 2027 class.

The Fighting Irish currently stand with what 247Sports rates as the third-best class nationally this cycle, but it does sit with just one tight end commitment in it, while it'd like to again add two.

The chances of adding the second tight end it really wants seems to have taken a hit, though, as recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong of Rivals projects Notre Dame's biggest remaining tight end target to pick elsewhere.

Steve Wiltfong Makes Prediction on Malik Howard

Malik Howard is seen as a top 10-15 tight end in the 2027 recruiting cycle by most outlets and is given a four-star rating by most as well.



The 6-3, 231-pounder from Oak Ridge, Tenn. has been predicted to commit to the home-state Volunteers according to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Tennessee to land a 4-star offensive prospect🍊



Read: https://t.co/sMiMu0bAal pic.twitter.com/5LGw5qVKTI — Rivals (@Rivals) May 30, 2026

Notre Dame landed a commitment from tight end prospect Titus Hawk earlier this spring, but has had a tough time at the position overall, missing on several top prospects, including Cooper Terwilliger (Penn State), Seneca Driver (Oklahoma), and Jaxon Dollar (Georgia).

So what happens next for Notre Dame as it sits with 18 commitments but just one tight end in the cycle?

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

While it's important to remember that Howard's recruitment isn't final yet and things can change, it's also key to be real about things, too.

Wiltfong has made predictions of where 223 prospects would commit in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He's hit on 220 of those, good for 98.65%. Like it or not, when he says it, it's almost certain to become true.

So what then does Notre Dame do at tight end?

I do not look at it like its the end of the world if only one tight end comes in the 2027 recruiting class.

Ian Premer was a five-star tight end that chose Notre Dame last cycle, and is getting to campus this summer to join the team. Even without being around for spring ball, expectations are still high for what he can provide this fall.

If given the choice, I'd rather Notre Dame finish the recruiting round by hitting on two of the three major defensive line prospects than throwing something together to rally for a tight end that wouldn't seem to be that high on at this point.

Yeah, it'll stink when Howard likely chooses Tennessee (according to Wiltfong), but it's very much a first world college football problem for Marcus Freeman and company.