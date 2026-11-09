Two days after Notre Dame took down No. 1 Miami, the social media world is still abuzz.



Yes, there was plenty of celebrating the victory, and what it alone meant for Notre Dame football in 2026, but then there was everything else the special day in South Bend did, and social media has captured that.

Not only did Notre Dame pick up a massive win over Miami, it also put on a show for the world to see.



For those who were fortunate enough to be on campus, Saturday was a day that will go down in the history books associated with Notre Dame football.



Beyond the victory, here is how Notre Dame won in a big way Saturday afternoon.

Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports, Praise Notre Dame

Talking about how awesome Notre Dame was during the break pic.twitter.com/RNq89reax1 — Viva La Stool (@VivaLaStool) November 9, 2026

A Notre Dame athletic director who wants to do things for the actual students on campus, not just a select few shareholders of some capacity?



What a concept.



Somewhere, Knute Rockne heard this clip, noticed the loads of free and positive publicity that came with it, and smiled to know that Notre Dame athletics are in great hands with Pete Bevacqua.

SEC Lifer Wowed by Notre Dame

The scene outside of Notre Dame Stadium is 1 of 1. Cinematic stuff in South Bend. pic.twitter.com/v8HyVd7AGh — Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BFWshow) November 8, 2026

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Brandon Walker is many things, and an SEC-lilfer when it comes to college football is certainly one of those. He had never been to Notre Dame despite being located in Chicago the last few years, and made the trip on Saturday.



In his case, and with many others, I think Notre Dame gets a certain reputation because the actual stadium doesn't get as loud as it does at Death Valley, Penn State, or other venues.



However, everything else that makes a game day special at Notre Dame was not only experienced, but shouted from atop the media mountain that are these outlets.

Pat McAfee on Notre Dame's Ex-Players Impact

The new Notre Dame facility is BEAUTIFUL#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/5q4pLI4hwi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2026

Watch the video above as McAfee, who has picked against Notre Dame a good amount and not been afraid to take a few jabs at the Fighting Irish, discusses how wow'd he was by not just touring the new football facility, but also how impactful a few less-famous former players have been in making it all happen.



"How do you not choose there?" asks someone on the show.



The exact question the entire Notre Dame athletic department wants to hear being asked.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

It's one thing to win a big game and appreciate it alone, but its another to do it, and reap the benefits down the road.



It was said the second Marcus Freeman was officially hired to replace Brian Kelly, that Notre Dame was about to be an "it" thing again.

That was on complete display Saturday for a nation to embrace, and some of those who have seen just about everything the world of sports has to offer can't wait to tell the masses just how wowed they were in South Bend.