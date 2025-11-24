Social Media Erupts: Fans Push Jeremiyah Love for the Heisman Trophy
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love played what was likely his final game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, doing so in grand fashion. He rushed for 171 yards on just eight carries, finding the end zone three times in the process.
As Love has put on a show, especially of late, he's seen his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy grow as well. Love has gone from a nearly 20-1 pick to now being 4.5-1 according to Fan Duel.
Love has just one game left to try and impress the masses, while those closest to him will have two. Fernando Mendoza of Indiana is the overwhelming favorite at -125, while Love is tied with Ohio State's Julian Sayin at +450.
Those two will most likely square off in the Big Ten Championship game in two weeks while Love will have only Saturday night's game at Stanford to make a final impression.
After an incredible showing on Saturday, social media began to really hop on the Jeremiyah Love Heisman Trophy campaign. Here are some of the best posts following Love's incredible showing against Syracuse.
Notre Dame Football's Latest Endorsement
A few years ago, Notre Dame was able to host what was rated as the nation's top running back in a recruiting class. I forget the player's name at this point, but the highlight of the trip was Marcus Freeman driving off with him in a sports car.
I thought at the time, that simply getting a top-ranked running back to even step foot on Notre Dame's campus was a win. If that was a win for the future of Notre Dame football, even after the player chose to go elsewhere, Love's run paired with Jadarian Price's impact make Notre Dame a team that any big-time running back has to consider for the foreseeable future.
Jeremiyah Love's Home Run Ability
Jeremiyah Love is the biggest home run threat in all of college football. The above stat speaks to that, but Love is the closest thing we've seen in 20 years to being the next Reggie Bush in college football.
Hand Him the Heisman?
This is at least a little bit surprising coming from this particular source. The College Football Nerds usually lean towards the SEC, although they do their best to stay impartial. I suppose without there being a real Heisman Trophy contender from the SEC after Georgia's Gunner Stockton, they make the logical choice for the best player in the sport.
The Heisman Trophy Voting Fear for Jeremiyah Love
The poster is right about what tends to happen with Heisman Trophy voting. Far too often it feels like it goes to the starting quarterback on one of the best teams instead of the best player. Fernando Mendoza is a great college player, but Indiana is built on beating the tar out of everyone up front, pounding the football, and setting up the pass that way.
Love is plain and simple, the best player in the game is Jeremiyah Love, regardless of position.