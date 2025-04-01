Notre Dame in Strong Position for Son of Former Green Bay Packers Standout
The recruiting trail for Notre Dame football hasn't been filled with verbal commitments since making the National Championship game this past January, but that doesn't mean things haven't been getting done on the recruiting trail.
Notre Dame has hosted a few big-time visitors in recent weeks and has received a few crystal ball predictions from recruiting reporters nationally. One of those came late Monday from Steve Wiltfong of On3, who predicts Notre Dame's wide receiver slump in the 2026 class to come to an end.
Kaydon Finley of Aledo (Texas) High School was predicted by Wiltfong to end up committing to Notre Dame. Finley checks in at 6-0, 200-pounds and is ranked as a four-star wide receiver by both On3 and 247Sports.
Among his 36 scholarship offers along with Notre Dame are powerhouse programs like Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, and several more.
Finley recently spoke to Blue and Gold Illustrated about his most recent visit to Notre Dame, stating:
“It was really good...I got to watch practice, and it was very competitive. I loved that. I got to sit down and talk with Coach , and I liked how Coach (Mike) Brown was coaching up his players. It was good to get back.”
Like many Notre Dame football targets in recent years, Finley comes from an NFL bloodline as well. His father, Jermichael Finley, starred as a tight end at Texas before playing six years in the NFL, all for the Green Bay Packers.
According to Max Preps, Kaydon had 81 receptions for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns as a high school junior.