Packers Issue Update on Quarterbacks Jordan Love, Malik Willis After Injuries vs. Bears
Last Saturday’s loss at the Bears was not a banner game for the Packers.
Starting quarterback Jordan Love exited the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit, and is currently in concussion protocol. His backup, Malik Willis, entered the game and looked like he would lead Green Bay to a huge road victory that would give them control of the NFC North. Despite a valiant effort, Chicago pulled out a miracle victory thanks to an onside kick recovery and the best throw of Caleb Williams’s young career. Willis suffered a shoulder injury late in that game that did not sideline him, but clearly had an impact on the Packers’ final drive of the 22–16 overtime loss.
Green Bay is still in solid position to make the playoffs and can clinch a bid with a win at home against the Ravens on Saturday, but their quarterback situation is now very murky for that contest. Love and Willis were both limited in Tuesday’s practice, Love as he works through the protocol while also dealing with a left shoulder injury, and Willis with the injury to his throwing (right) shoulder, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
In addition, Packers star running back Josh Jacobs was limited on Tuesday due to knee and ankle injuries.
Third-year quarterback Clayton Tune, a former Cardinals backup and All-American Conference player at Houston, is currently on Green Bay’s practice squad. If Love and Willis remain out by Saturday, Tune will likely make his Packers debut. The Packers may also have to sign an additional quarterback if Tune winds up being the only option in the building right now.
Packers third-string quarterback Clayton Tune’s career NFL stats
After spending five years at Houston, Tune was drafted in the fifth-round of the 2023 draft by Arizona. He appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Cardinals, making one start during his rookie season.
Tune was 11-for-20 for 58 yards and a pair of interceptions in his lone start, a 27–0 loss to the Browns. He added 28 yards on the ground and lost a fumble.
Here are Tune’s career numbers:
Games
Comp. %
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
INT
Rush Yards
TD
13
60.9
70
3.0
0
2
26
1
Those certainly aren’t heartening numbers as the Packers enter the final two weeks of the season, but the fact that neither Love or Willis has been ruled out yet is at least a mild positive with four days until kickoff.
Packers vs. Ravens kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lambeau Field.