Cheers, Cheers in South Bend: Notre Dame Approves Alcohol at Football Games
Perhaps the words to the Notre Dame Victory March need changed.
Maybe just maybe, the opening line should now go "Cheers, Cheers for old Notre Dame".
That's because it was announced on Friday that Notre Dame is joining the modern college sports world in allowing alcohol sales in its home venues. Sure, that was already the case for those in premium seats - a group we like to call the Wine and Cheese Crowd here.
But per the University's release on Friday, all general ticket holders (that are of age, of course) will now be able to purchase alcohol at Notre Dame home football, basketball, women's basketball, and hockey contests, beginning this college football season.
"Fans will have the opportunity to purchase alcoholic beverages at concession stands inside Notre Dame Stadium, Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center and Compton Family Ice Arena," Notre Dame stated in the release. "This expansion will provide for a modern fan experience, consistent with other professional and collegiate stadiums and venues throughout the nation.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
It's about freaking time. Not to say this will entirely eliminate folks from sneaking in their shooters or flasks of their beverages of choice, but no longer is that necessary if someone wants to have an adult beverage (sorry, am I not supposed to acknowledge that happens out loud?)
Here's my hope regarding it with Notre Dame.
The University marks up the living daylights out of booze sales and uses a decent amount of the revenue from it to help fund NIL efforts. $10 for 24 ounces of some awful light beer?
It'll taste a whole lot better after you tell yourself you're helping Notre Dame in landing its next big-time recruit.