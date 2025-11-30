Full-Circle Moment: Son of Notre Dame Legend Tosses TD vs. Irish
When you look at Notre Dame's football roster you see last names of football stars from yesteryear all over the place.
The sons of NFL greats Jerome Bettis, Bryant Young, Plaxico Burress, and plenty of others now wear blue and gold. It often feels like if there is a son of a former Notre Dame great that is capable of playing high level college football, that Notre Dame will land his talents.
It may feel that way but it doesn't always end up being the case, and on Saturday night, Notre Dame fans got to see the son of a legendary Fighting Irish quarterback take the field for Stanford.
Charlie Mirer Throws Touchdown Pass Against Notre Dame
Notre Dame jumped out to a 28-0 first half lead Saturday night at Stanford, making quick work of the Cardinal. The 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff coupled with the early blowout likely sent a good amount of fans to bed before the game concluded.
If they did stop watching the game though, Notre Dame fans missed seeing the son of a quarterback they used to cheer almost as loudly as any the Fighting Irish have ever seen.
Charlie Mirer, son of former Notre Dame quarterback and 1993 second overall NFL draft pick Rick Mirer, got into the action for Stanford late in Saturday's game.
Mirer completed two of his three pass attempts in the game, one of which was a three yard touchdown pass to Marcus Brown with roughly five minutes to play.
ESPN Announcers Clueless Over Mirer's Notre Dame Connection
As Mirer entered, the discussion in ESPN's broadcast booth didn't center around him much. Instead the talk was about the College Football Playoff and Notre Dame's case for being a team worthy of entry into the field.
The crew never acknowledged the fact that Charlie is the son of Notre Dame great Rick Mirer, which is just embarrassing.
Mirer was essentially having his "Rudy" moment, leading Stanford on a scoring drive against the powerhouse program in which his father starred, and he can't even get an acknowledgement from those getting paid to call the game to a national audience.
Mirer comes from an athletic family, as his dad starred at quarterback for the Fighting Irish during a group of great Notre Dame teams. His brother Morrison played college lacrosse at Notre Dame, while his other brother Oliver played lacrosse at Michigan.
Mirer is a redshirt junior at Stanford this season, having one year of eligibility remaining.