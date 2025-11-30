Notre Dame Obliterates Stanford: 3 Takeaways from the Irish’s 10th Win
Notre Dame scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions Saturday at Stanford, taking a 35-3 lead to halftime and making quick work of the Cardinal.
The win gives Notre Dame a final regular-season record of 10-2, something many didn't expect after the Irish lost to Miami and Texas A&M to start the year.
If the late start of Saturday's game meant an early bedtime for you, here are some instant takeaways from what wound up being a 49-20 Fighting Irish victory.
Jeremiyah Love's Health Update
Jeremiyah Love was his typical self on the game's opening drive, rushing for 54 yards on it and capping it with a two-yard touchdown. However, bruised ribs on his first carry of the second possession limited Love's night as he'd only see a handful of touches from then on.
The good news is that Love did return from his initial injury and that with the rest of the next few weeks, it'd be assumed that he'll be perfectly fine when the College Football Playoff begins the weekend of December 19 and 20.
Unfortunately the limited numbers make it difficult to see Love winning the Heisman Trophy, but hopefully his one touchdown that set the record for touchdown rushes in a single season by a Notre Dame player is at least enough to get him to New York as a finalist for the award.
Notre Dame Will Run a Fake Punt at Anytime
Notre Dame has made it clear under Marcus Freeman that special teams are no longer a place where the Fighting Irish simply "get by". Notre Dame was already ahead 14-0 in the second quarter when facing a fourth and nine at its own 16 yard line.
That's when punting upback Joshua Burnham threw the easiest of passes to an undefended Luke Talich, who would go 84 yards for a touchdown.
Some want Notre Dame to save these fake punts for games that are closer or more in doubt, but it's a reminder that special teams coordinator Marty Biagi always has something up his sleeve, regardless of score and situation.
Notre Dame's Playoff Case is Plenty Strong
Over the next week until the College Football Playoff committee announces the field for the 2025 postseason, much will be said and written regarding Notre Dame.
Saturday provided nothing that we haven't already seen from Notre Dame as well as its rivals vying for playoff spots.
Notre Dame manhandled Stanford and put things on cruise control after a 35-0 start. Miami beating up Pittsburgh was great for Miami in the moment, but provided nothing in terms of changing how its viewed by the College Football Playoff committee.