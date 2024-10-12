Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game Suspended: Weather Updates

When will play resume between the Fighting Irish and Cardinal?

Players warm up on the field before a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Play between Notre Dame and Stanford was suspended Saturday between the third and fourth quarters.

Thunderstorms and lightning are making their way towards Notre Dame Stadium and the crowd was evacuated before they hit.

Notre Dame leads Stanford 42-7 with only the fourth quarter to go for Saturday's game.

We will keep you posted as to any developments and when the game is set to restart once such information is acquired.

