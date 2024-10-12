Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game Suspended: Weather Updates
When will play resume between the Fighting Irish and Cardinal?
In this story:
Play between Notre Dame and Stanford was suspended Saturday between the third and fourth quarters.
Thunderstorms and lightning are making their way towards Notre Dame Stadium and the crowd was evacuated before they hit.
Notre Dame leads Stanford 42-7 with only the fourth quarter to go for Saturday's game.
We will keep you posted as to any developments and when the game is set to restart once such information is acquired.
Keep it here at Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated for more updates.
Explained: Stanford's Band Doesn't Perform at Notre Dame Stadium
Published