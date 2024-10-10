Explained: Stanford's Band Doesn't Perform at Notre Dame Stadium
When opponents come to Notre Dame Stadium you almost always see them bring their band. Although the opponents band don't get the same seating they once did on field level of the south end zone, they're still always welcomed by Notre Dame.
Except for one.
Stanford.
Why the Stanford Band Doesn't Travel to Notre Dame
The Stanford band won't be at Notre Dame this Saturday, or any Saturday in the near future. It only has itself to blame for that as it has ruffled the feathers of the University of Notre Dame on multiple occasions.
During a 1991 game between Notre Dame and Stanford in Palo Alto, Cal., the band was temporarily banned from Notre Dame Stadium after a student dressed as a nun and conducted the band with a crucifix.
Six years later when the teams again met at Stanford, the band decided it was a good idea to put on a halftime show titled: “The Irish, Why Must They Fight?”. The title isn't necessarily bad, but the message of the show was a big swing and miss.
The show featured themes from the Irish Potato Famine while some band members dressed up as a Catholic Cardinal. The act clearly wasn't entertaining in the eyes of Notre Dame administration, but the Stanford administration was less than impressed either, as both the President of Stanford and the Athletic Director sent a sincere apology.
The band on the other hand apologized for their show being mis-interpreted but not for the actual show itself.
So if you're at the game Saturday and wondering to yourself, "Why didn't Stanford bring its band?" then you now know.
The Stanford Band's One Contribution to College Football
You can't do a story on the Stanford band and not mention what happened back in 1982. John Elway had just led Stanford to a late lead over Cal and all the Cardinal had to do was kickoff and keep Cal from returning it to secure the win.
Well, Stanford famously didn't and the Stanford band memorably went down in college football history forever.