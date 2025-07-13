Notre Dame Football: Social Media Reacts to New Star Defensive Back Commitment
Notre Dame received its 26th commitment of the 2026 recruiting class Friday when safety Nick Reddish of Charlotte (Independence) made it official. Reddish chose Notre Dame over Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
Reddish checks in at 5-11, 185 pounds, and comes with a three-star rating from each of the major recruiting outlets.
Reddish joins what is a loaded class for Notre Dame, specifically in the defensive backfield. Joey O'Brien heads the group as a five-star safety out of Philadelphia, but safety Ayden Pouncey, and cornerback Chaston Smith provide an impressive foundation for the group.
