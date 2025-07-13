Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football: Social Media Reacts to New Star Defensive Back Commitment

Nick Reddish of Charlotte became Notre Dame's 26th commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman looks on against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Notre Dame received its 26th commitment of the 2026 recruiting class Friday when safety Nick Reddish of Charlotte (Independence) made it official. Reddish chose Notre Dame over Indiana, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Reddish checks in at 5-11, 185 pounds, and comes with a three-star rating from each of the major recruiting outlets.

Reddish joins what is a loaded class for Notre Dame, specifically in the defensive backfield. Joey O'Brien heads the group as a five-star safety out of Philadelphia, but safety Ayden Pouncey, and cornerback Chaston Smith provide an impressive foundation for the group.

As you would expect, Notre Dame fans were excited about the news of Reddish's commitment on Friday night. Here are some of the best tweets following the announcement.

