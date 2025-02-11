Notre Dame Stuck in the Middle Ahead of Spring Ball – What’s Next for the Irish?
Timing is not ideal, but that's a great thing
In the modern age of college football, once the season ends, each team endures change—more change than there used to be in the old days. Players enter the portal, coaches and support staff shuffle around within their network of contacts, etc.
These changes occur at varying levels to each power program and do not indicate the sky is falling. This is simply how the modern college football world now operates.
While these changes are now commonplace, the timing of the changes is what stands out in Notre Dame's case this cycle. Since Notre Dame played in the last game of the season, it's about a month behind every other team in terms of sorting through all of the normal cyclical changes within a program.
This is a great problem to have since it means the Irish were in the title game. But it does leave a very short window for Freeman to figure out all of the pieces coming and going before spring ball begins.
Who's coming in and who's moving on?
Notre Dame still has some things to navigate and figure out before the focus can fully shift to Spring football. Will offensive line coach Joe Rudolph stay in South Bend or is the NFL still an option he's exploring? Are the Irish close to landing a top GM candidate to replace Chad Bowden as he heads to USC?
While Irish nation waits for these answers, work is already being done to acclimate to changes that have already happened. Most importantly, how will Notre Dame's defense look and play differently under Chris Ash, whose hiring has brought with it seemingly more questions than answers?
Very soon Marcus Freeman will have a full staff and will know what and who he has to work with as he enters a crucial fourth season in charge on a mission to show Notre Dame's playoff run wasn't just a lucky one-and-done situation.
