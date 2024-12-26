Will Notre Dame Debut Special Uniforms for the Sugar Bowl vs Georgia?
In the week leading up to Notre Dame's first round matchup with Indiana in the College Football Playoff, there was a ton of buzz swirling around about Notre Dame potentially wearing a special alternate uniform against the Hoosiers.
It actually got to a point where Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, to the surprise of many, actually confirmed that Under Armour had created a special alternate for Notre Dame to wear in the College Football Playoff, if it were to make it.
Call me a sceptic, but I have to imagine Freeman has in fact seen the uniforms and probably had a say in how they looked. As it turns out, Notre Dame wore the traditional blue and gold uniforms for the game against Indiana, with a few added touches for the College Football Playoff.
Many speculated that the uniforms were black or even green, and knowing that they do exist, is it possible Notre Dame wears the mystery uniforms against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl?
With the Fighting Irish being the "away" team at the neutral site in New Orleans, the traditional white uniform and gold pants combination would be most likely. It can be reasonably anticipated that Georgia will wear red, leaving Notre Dame with a good amount of creative freedom if it chooses to stray away from white.
Special uniforms always have split opinions, however I do wonder if a small tweak could be made to the white uniforms (green numbers?) as a fun touch. Also, I do realize some people could not care less about uniforms but I find the different combos fun to cover, especially since Freeman has been much more open to it as opposed to Kelly.
If I had a say in the matter, this is what I would roll with. The green numbers are SLICK and would be a fun touch.