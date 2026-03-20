Notre Dame football kicks off its 2026 spring practice session on Friday in what feels like the polar opposite of Spring ball a year ago.



For one, Notre Dame was fresh off a national championship appearance, and played until mid-January, while this year the Irish haven't played since Thanksgiving weekend after missing out on the College Football Playoff and skipping out on bowl season.

As Notre Dame uses the Spring to get ready for the upcoming season where it hopes to end a 38 year title drought, here's a guide for what to keep your eye on in the next month.

5. Backup Quarterback Derby

Another reason Notre Dame's Spring season feels so different than a year ago? Take out the quarterback competition. CJ Carr enters as the starting quarterback, no questions asked. Who ends up backing him up in the fall remains to be seen, though.



No veteran backup quarterback was brought in via the transfer portal so redshirt freshman Blake Hebert enters Spring as the No. 2.



However, incoming freshman Noah Grubbs is on campus and will push to grow and compete for the spot this Spring and into the fall. Furthermore, the relcassified Teddy Jarrard is finishing high school a year early in Georgia now, but will be a part of things by fall and has hopes of being the starting replacement for Carr down the road.

4. Nickelback Bodies

Perhaps Marcus Freeman was going the Lou Holtz route of motivation when he met the media earlier this week when he described the Fighting Irish secondary as "thin", but the strength as a unit becomes more clear when you look at who will play Nickelback.



Dallas Golden was thrust into the role last year and did well all things considered, but the up-and-down Christian Gray will also be used there this spring.

3. Injuries as a Whole

Notre Dame's injury report to open Spring camp is extensive, but also without a ton of surprise.



Several players who were out by the end of last year remain out and others that we knew would be unlikely to participate in spring camp won't be available, or will be limited. Before you get freaked out by looking at the list, know that makes Notre Dame anything but unique this time of year.

Limited activity:

LB Drayk Bowen (hip)

LB Madden Faraimo (wrist)

LB Kahanu Kia (knee)

OL Tyler Merrill (shoulder)

RB Aneyas Williams (elbow)

Out for Spring:

CB Khary Adams (shoulder)

LB Ja'Kobe Clapper (shoulder)

OL Ashton Craig (ACL)

DL Tiki Hola (ACL)

OL Charles Jagusah (humerus)

RB Javian Osborne (wrist)

WR Quincy Porter (patella)

WR Brayden Robinson (ACL)

DL Gordy Sulfsted (shoulder)

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (ACL)

RB Kedren Young (ACL)



But that does leave us with more to look at, especially at a couple of spots.

2. Shorthanded at Running Back

Notre Dame was already going to go into 2026 with an uphill climb at running back compared to a year ago, but availability for returning running backs has only made that steeper.



Aneyas Williams will not face any contact this spring after suffering a significant elbow injury last fall. That's not what you want regarding your projected starter.



Beyond that, incoming freshman Kedren Young is out with a torn ACL, and Javian Osborne continues to recover from wrist surgery.



That leaves Nolan James, Jr. an,d freshman Jonaz Walton as the fully healthy pieces of the backfield.

1. Offensive Line Construction

The good news for Notre Dame is that under Joe Rudolph, the offensive line has never started Spring the same way it has started the season. That was already set to be the case in all likelihood this year, but the latest news regarding injuries on the line only furthered that.



The offensive line can make the skill guys on offense that much better, or if not playing up to par, can make great look just good, and good look just average.

It was announced Wednesday that Charles Jagusah will miss all of spring after having to undergo yet another surgery on his broken arm from the accident last July. At this point, expecting anything from Jagusah this year would be unfair, as simply getting him back to having regular use of his arm should be the first priority.



As it stands now, entering camp, I'd expect to see a starting group of the following:

LT: Will Black

LG: Anthonie Knapp

C: Joe Otting

RG: Sullivan Absher

RT: Guerby Lambert

Perhaps the best news for this reworked group is that it will get to compete and work against what should be Notre Dame's best defensive line in recent memory.

Championships aren't won in March and April but the work towards them is incredibly important.



It'll be a blast to follow along and see what develops over the next month as the countdown to to the 2026 season is on!