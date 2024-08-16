Notre Dame Suspends Athletics Team for One Year Over Gambling Violations
The Notre Dame men's swimming program was suspended for at least one year on Thursday following an external review that revealed team members violated NCAA rules by betting on their competition results and failed to "treat one another with dignity and respect."
Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua released a statement through the university on Thrusday.
“In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men’s swimming program for at least one academic year,” it read.
Bevacqua also noted that the Notre Dame men's swimming coaching staff fully cooperated with the review and that no coaches were dismissed.
According to Ralph Russo of the Associated Press:
According to a person with knowledge of the situation, members of the team had set up a makeshift, internal sportsbook where athletes could wager on the times posted by themselves or teammates at meets. Athletes were not found to have bet on opposing teams or on any other Notre Dame athletic events, the person said.
The person said a group text chat with members of the team filled with derogatory remarks and messages was also found. No evidence of physical hazing or abuse was uncovered.
Bevacqua added that he hopes the seriousness in which Notre Dame has taken this situation keeps others from doing something similar again.
“We hope this decision sends a clear and unequivocal message reaffirming that commitment and expectation,” Bevacqua said. “And, as we do after any major action, we will continue to review our internal processes and reporting structures to ensure that we are doing all that we can to nurture a positive experience for all Notre Dame student-athletes.”
Nick's Quick Take:
In all honesty I was a bit relieved upon getting this news Thursday. No, running a gambling ring is not good and the text chain certainly sounds toxic.
I don't want to downplay the seriousness of those, but when this all began to go down in June my first thought that it was going to have to do with hazing and some of the very dark paths those stories tend to quickly lead to.
Pete Bevacqua acted thoroughly, but swiftly, in handing out a punishment that fits the crime. Would he do the same if it were a revenue generating sport? Let's hope we never have to know the answer to that question.
