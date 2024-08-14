Notre Dame Football: ESPN FPI Projects Irish Odds in Every Game for 2024
College football season kicks off in just over a week when Florida State and Georgia Tech square off in Ireland.
A week later the majority of the rest of the sport gets going and among the marquee week one matchups is Notre Dame's trip to Texas A&M the evening of August 31.
It's one of what seem to be three marquee games for Notre Dame this season and will go a long way in telling a story of the 2024 Fighting Irish football team.
Although preseason rankings don’t mean much in the long run, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is built to calculate the odds of a team's success in a given matchup. The first set of game projections are out for FPI and the formula sees a big year for Notre Dame.
Just how big? Let's take a look at the numbers...
Notre Dame at Texas A&M - Aug. 31
Game Location: Kyle Field
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 58.8%
Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois - Sept. 7
Game Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 96.8%
Notre Dame at Purdue - Sept. 14
Game Location: Ross-Ade Stadium
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 84.6%
Notre Dame vs. Miami (Ohio) - Sept. 21
Game Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 94.8%
Notre Dame vs. Louisville - Sept. 28
Game Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 76.1%
Notre Dame vs. Stanford - Oct. 12
Game Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 92.8%
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech - Oct. 19
Game Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
Game Time: TBD
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 86.1%
Notre Dame vs. Navy - Oct. 26
Game Location: MetLife Stadium (Meadowlands, NJ)
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 97.3%
Notre Dame vs. Florida State - Nov. 9
Game Location: Notre Dame Stadium
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 70.5%
Notre Dame vs. Virginia - Nov. 16
Notre Dame vs. Army - Nov. 23
Game Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 96.2%
Notre Dame at USC - Nov. 30
Game Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Game Time: TBD
ESPN FPI Odds of Notre Dame Win: 61.8%
Notre Dame Football/ESPN FPI Preseason Summary:
FPI Chance of Notre Dame going 12-0: 15.8%
Chance of Making College Football Playoff: 59.1%
Make National Championship Game: 10.0%
Win National Championship: 4.8%
—Enjoy free coverage of the Irish from Notre Dame Fighting Irish on SI—
Notre Dame Football Recruiting - What's Next for Fighting Irish?
Why Michigan is the AP Top 10 Team Most Likely to Disappoint in 2024
Notre Dame in the NFL: Sam Hartman Injury News
Is Notre Dame Undervaluing a Quarterback Already on the Roster?
Notre Dame extends scholarship offer to star wide receiver in heart of SEC country