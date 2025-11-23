Notre Dame Players Embrace Former Quarterback After Historic Win
Notre Dame's 2024 season could have had a different ending. Sure, it could have ended with a National Championship game victory over Ohio State, but it could have also ended a round earlier.
As you remember, Notre Dame trailed Penn State 10-0 just before halftime of the Orange Bowl, when starting quarterback Riley Leonard was forced to the sideline. In stepped backup Steve Angeli and down the field marched the Fighting Irish, getting a field goal as the first half ended.
As we all know now, that helped turned the tide of what wound up being a remarkable Notre Dame win to send it to the National Championship game.
Steve Angeli Returns to Notre Dame Stadium
Angeli was part of Notre Dame's quarterback competition in the spring, but it was clear at that point he wasn't going to beat out CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey. As a result, the New Jersey native entered the transfer portal, ultimately choosing to continue his football career at Syracuse.
Angeli had the Orange looking impressive early in the year, leading them to a 3-1 start, including a win at Clemson. However, it was in that game at Clemson on September 20 that he tore his Achilles, ending his year.
The hope by many was that Angeli would start opposite Notre Dame on Senior Day this week, but that wasn't in the cards. However, the former Notre Dame quarterback still opted to make the trip this weekend and his former teammates were certainly glad he did.
Before the game, Marcus Freeman went out of his way to seek out Angeli and have a conversation. After the 70-7 Notre Dame victory it was a lot more than just Freeman seeking out the Notre Dame Orange Bowl hero, as a large amount of the team went out of their way to seek him out.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
If I'm Notre Dame, I would make a point to show the above photo and interaction, as well as Freeman's interaction with Angeli before the game to recruits.
Many players will talk about the importance of relationships during the recruiting process, but how many of those are only done to secure a commitment? Relationships aren't just about getting a player on campus or to secure a commitment, but mean something beyond the player's time in South Bend, something Freeman has stated before.
A 70-7 victory helps make that possible, but had it only been a narrow escape over Syracuse on Saturday, I'm guessing we would have still seen a similar embrace of Angeli by his former teammates.