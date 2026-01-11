Marcus Freeman Still Being Targeted by NFL Teams Despite Notre Dame Contract
Marcus Freeman is still being chased by NFL teams despite announcing his return to Notre Dame.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, NFL franchises have essentially ignored Freeman’s declaration that he’d be back with the Fighting Irish in 2026, and continue to pursue him.
“Every NFL team that covets him, has an opening and views him as highly as they do, basically ignored that,” Rapoport said. “...These teams who viewed him highly still believe there’s a chance that he comes to the NFL. They still believe... he is a top-tier candidate. Marcus Freeman still looms large in the NFL coaching carousel."
Rapoport also revealed that Freeman would be unlikely to have a formal interview. A team would go through its process, decide he was their guy then simply make an offer.
On December 29, Freeman announced he would be back at Notre Dame in 2026, turning down interest from NFL teams. He received a salary bump and an extra year on his contract to help entice him to return to South Bend. Freeman is now committed to the Irish through 2031.
The Giants were reportedly among a list of teams interested in the 40-year-old who has been Notre Dame’s head coach since late 2021.
Marcus Freeman’s record at Notre Dame
Freeman was hired as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly in 2021, then took over as the head coach when Kelly bolted for LSU after the regular season. He coached the Irish during a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, and 2022 was his first full season as head coach.
Freeman went 9-4 during his first campaign, then followed that up by going 10-3 in 2023. Finally things came together in 2024, as the Irish went 14-2 and reached the College Football Playoff championship game where they lost to Ohio State 34-23.
After opening the 2025 season with losses to Miami and Texas A&M, the Irish reeled off 10 straight wins, but were snubbed for a spot in the College Football Playoff. After missing the CFP, Notre Dame refused a bowl invite and elected to end its season.
In his four-plus seasons at Notre Dame, Freeman is 43-12, including a 24-4 record over the last two years.
An Ohio State alum, Freeman has only coached at the college level. He started his career at Ohio State in 2010, before becoming the linebackers coach at Kent State in 2011. Purdue hired him to the same position in 2013, then added co-defensive coordinator to his title in 2016. Cincinnati hired him away to be its defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2017, and Notre Dame lured him to South Bend before the 2021 season.
Freeman’s defense-first style and ability to connect with players should continue to be a draw for NFL teams. We’ll see if any can pull him away from his committment to Notre Dame.