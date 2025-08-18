Former Notre Dame QB Named Starter at Syracuse
Good news is out for former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli as he has been named the starting quarterback at Syracuse, according to a report by Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Angeli played in 21 games for Notre Dame over three seasons from 2022 to 2024, starting the 2023 Sun Bowl and going 15 of 19 for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Despite that being Angeli's only start in a Notre Dame uniform, it wasn't his most memorable bowl game moment.
Steve Angeli Helps Save the Day for Notre Dame
Last January, Notre Dame was trailing 10-0 in the Orange Bowl, a national semi-final against Penn State. The Fighting Irish had been outplayed thoroughly for almost the entire first half, and starting quarterback Riley Leonard had just been temporarily knocked out of the game.
Enter Steve Angeli.
All Angeli did was go 6 of 7 for 44 yards on the final possession before halftime, driving Notre Dame down into field goal range to get rid of the goose egg before halftime. It wasn't the most miraculous drive you'll ever see. It even featured a fumble Angeli fortunately recovered, but without that drive its tough to envision Notre Dame winning that game and earning a spot in the National Championship Game.
Steve Angeli's Exit and Return to Notre Dame Football
Angeli was part of a three-headed quarterback battle this past spring, but at the end of it, he was the odd man out. CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey continue to battle for the starting spot to this day, but Angeli entered the transfer portal and wound up at Syracuse, where he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
The Westfield (Bergen Catholic), New Jersey native, moved closer to home by transferring to Syracuse and beat out LSU transfer Rickie Collins for the starting quarterback job.
Angeli's Notre Dame career wrapped up with 21 appearances, one memorable start against Oregon State, and one folktale-type drive to kickstart the comeback against Penn State.
In an odd bit of fate, Angeli isn't done playing at Notre Dame for his career, though. The Irish play host to the Orange on November 22, which will serve as Notre Dame's senior day.
Notre Dame fans have no reason not to root for Angeli as he leads Syracuse this fall, but something tells me they'll have no problem doing so on that one late November afternoon.