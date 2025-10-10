Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Shines After MostTaylor Swift Album Drops — Coincidence?

Notre Dame continued a strong trend following Taylor Swift's album release last week

Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30, 2023.
Taylor Swift performers during the first night of the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30, 2023. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame had a relatively easy time beating Boise State last week, cruising to a 28-7 victory in a game that could have been even more one-sided. It wasn't a perfect showing, but it was another step towards reaching the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.

That game was played a day after Taylor Swift released her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl".

Swift followed a trend of hers, releasing an album in the fall, like she's done 10 times before.

Taylor Swift: Known Notre Dame Fan

Swift's brother attended Notre Dame and her attending attending the 2010 game against Purdue with Selena Gomez remains a moment in Fighting Irish lore. But in case you've ever been curious, I went and looked up how Notre Dame has fared in the game after Swift's fall album releases historically.

And it turns out, they've done pretty well.

October 24, 2006: Taylor Swift is Released

Notre Dame battles Navy in Baltimore in 2006
Oct. 28, 2006; Baltimore, MD, USA; Navy Midshipmen fullback (22) Adam Ballard is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker (40) Maurice Crum, Jr., linebacker (26) Travis Thomas, and defensive back (9) Tom Zbikowksi in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Brady Quinn and Notre Dame told Navy that it Should Have Said No as he the quarterback threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the Fighting Irish victory on Oct. 28.

November 11, 2008: Fearless is Released

Notre Dame jumps into the end zone against Navy in 200
Nov 15, 2008; Baltimore, MD, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Toryan Smith (49) dives into the end zone to score on a punt block in the first quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at M&T Bank Stadium. / James Lang-Imagn Images

It wasn't The Best Day for Notre Dame, but it was able to hold onto a big lead after Navy rallied late in a 27-21 Fighting Irish victory.

October 25, 2010: Speak Now is Released

Notre Dame and Tulsa in 201
Oct. 30, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane kicker Kevin Fitzpatrick (47) kicks a field goal as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kerry Neal (56) attempts to block the kick in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Tulsa won 28-27. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Things were certainly Haunted for Notre Dame as it lost as a massive favorite at home to Tulsa the day before Halloween in 2010.

October 22, 2012: Red is Released

Notre Dame scores a touchdown against Oklahoma in 201
Oct. 27, 2012; Norman, OK, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Christian Lombard (74) signals touchdown after quarterback Everett Golson (5) (not shown) scored in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Notre Dame won 30-13. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame was in a full State of Grace as it went into Norman and knocked off No. 8 Oklahoma to stay undefeated in what wound up being arguably the biggest victory Brian Kelly ever recorded with the Fighting Irish.

October 27, 2014: 1989 is Released

Notre Dame and Navy battle in the 2014 gam
Nov 1, 2014; Landover, MD, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Justin Utupo (53) runs back an interception as Navy Midshipmen fullback Chris Swain (37) and wide receiver Jamir Tillman (4) attempt to tackle in the fourth quarter at FedEx Field. Notre Dame won 49-39. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

A week after falling at Florida State, Notre Dame got Out of the Woods in surviving a high scoring scare from Navy, a 49-39 win at FedEx Field.

November 10, 2017: Reputation is Released

Notre Dame gets rocked by Miami in 201
Nov 11, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin (97) recovers the fumble of Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

...Ready for It, Notre Dame was not as it was routed 41-8 at Hard Rock Stadium by a Miami team that handed the Irish what was perhaps the most embarrassing loss it suffered under Brian Kelly.

August 23, 2019: Lover is Released

Notre Dame and Louisville battle in 201
Notre Dame's Tony Jones, Jr. runs in for a touchdown through the Louisville defense as the Cards fell to the visiting Irish 35-17. Sept. 2, 2019. Louisville Vs Notre Dame 2019 Football / Matt Stone/Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After a first quarter that saw both teams score a pair of touchdowns, Notre Dame told Louisville, You Need to Calm Down, and rallied to a 35-17 season-opening victory.

November 12, 2021: Red (Taylor's Version) is Released

Logan Diggs runs for Notre Dame against Virginia in 202
Nov 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) carries the ball past Virginia Cavaliers inside linebacker Nick Jackson (6) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

You had a feeling it would be Treacherous for Virginia when it announced before the game that starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong would be unable to play and it was as Notre Dame dominated its way to a 28-3 victory in Charlottesville.

October 21, 2022: Midnights is Released

Logan Diggs runs the ball for Notre Dame against UNLV in 202
Oct 22, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (3) runs the ball as UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) pursues in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Isaiah Foskey proved to be UNLV's Anti-Hero as he blocked two punts in Notre Dame's 44-21 victory in Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach.

October 27, 2023: 1989 (Taylor's Version) is Released

Tobias Merriweather catches a pass for Notre Dame against Pittsburgh in 202
Oct 28, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (5) catches a pass in front of Pittsburgh Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire (12) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Notre Dame had Pittsburgh looking like it was in a Blank Space as it routed the Panthers 58-7 in late October of 2023.

October 3, 2025: The Life of a Showgirl is Released

Leonard Moore after intercepting a pass against Boise State in 202
Oct 4, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates with Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Notre Dame laid the Wood to Boise State the day after Taylor Swift's latest album was released, beating the Broncos 28-7 and improving to 9-2 in the game immediately following her fall album releases all-time.

