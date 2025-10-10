Notre Dame Shines After MostTaylor Swift Album Drops — Coincidence?
Notre Dame had a relatively easy time beating Boise State last week, cruising to a 28-7 victory in a game that could have been even more one-sided. It wasn't a perfect showing, but it was another step towards reaching the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.
That game was played a day after Taylor Swift released her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl".
Swift followed a trend of hers, releasing an album in the fall, like she's done 10 times before.
Taylor Swift: Known Notre Dame Fan
Swift's brother attended Notre Dame and her attending attending the 2010 game against Purdue with Selena Gomez remains a moment in Fighting Irish lore. But in case you've ever been curious, I went and looked up how Notre Dame has fared in the game after Swift's fall album releases historically.
And it turns out, they've done pretty well.
October 24, 2006: Taylor Swift is Released
Brady Quinn and Notre Dame told Navy that it Should Have Said No as he the quarterback threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the Fighting Irish victory on Oct. 28.
November 11, 2008: Fearless is Released
It wasn't The Best Day for Notre Dame, but it was able to hold onto a big lead after Navy rallied late in a 27-21 Fighting Irish victory.
October 25, 2010: Speak Now is Released
Things were certainly Haunted for Notre Dame as it lost as a massive favorite at home to Tulsa the day before Halloween in 2010.
October 22, 2012: Red is Released
Notre Dame was in a full State of Grace as it went into Norman and knocked off No. 8 Oklahoma to stay undefeated in what wound up being arguably the biggest victory Brian Kelly ever recorded with the Fighting Irish.
October 27, 2014: 1989 is Released
A week after falling at Florida State, Notre Dame got Out of the Woods in surviving a high scoring scare from Navy, a 49-39 win at FedEx Field.
November 10, 2017: Reputation is Released
...Ready for It, Notre Dame was not as it was routed 41-8 at Hard Rock Stadium by a Miami team that handed the Irish what was perhaps the most embarrassing loss it suffered under Brian Kelly.
August 23, 2019: Lover is Released
After a first quarter that saw both teams score a pair of touchdowns, Notre Dame told Louisville, You Need to Calm Down, and rallied to a 35-17 season-opening victory.
November 12, 2021: Red (Taylor's Version) is Released
You had a feeling it would be Treacherous for Virginia when it announced before the game that starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong would be unable to play and it was as Notre Dame dominated its way to a 28-3 victory in Charlottesville.
October 21, 2022: Midnights is Released
Isaiah Foskey proved to be UNLV's Anti-Hero as he blocked two punts in Notre Dame's 44-21 victory in Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach.
October 27, 2023: 1989 (Taylor's Version) is Released
Notre Dame had Pittsburgh looking like it was in a Blank Space as it routed the Panthers 58-7 in late October of 2023.
October 3, 2025: The Life of a Showgirl is Released
Notre Dame laid the Wood to Boise State the day after Taylor Swift's latest album was released, beating the Broncos 28-7 and improving to 9-2 in the game immediately following her fall album releases all-time.