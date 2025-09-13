Could This Be the Rowdiest Game Ever at Notre Dame Stadium? Texas A&M Comes to Town
The University of Notre Dame announced in April that alcohol would be sold at football, hockey, and basketball games for the first time in school history. Obviously, Notre Dame is late to the party -- no pun intended -- but good for them for finally implementing the sale of alcohol at sporting events. Tons of schools have been doing this for a while now, and obviously, they've made a boatload of money off it.
Let's not dwell on the financial side of things, though, but rather, switch gears and focus on how big an advantage this should be for the Fighting Irish football team. Every Notre Dame home game is packed, but there's always something special about the home opener. And with Notre Dame coming off a loss, you already knew South Bend was going to be loud and rowdy.
But now, fans are going to be able to drink during the game from the stands. That should make for one loud and rowdy Saturday night. And who knows, maybe the loudest and rowdiest ever.
Everyone knows fans consume alcohol while they tailgate before the game, but now they can legally continue to consume alcohol during the game thanks to Notre Dame's new alcohol policy.
Don't be surprised if Texas A&M has a bunch of presnap penalties due to the noise; however, don't be surprised if the Fighting Irish offense has the same issue, too. Alcohol usually makes people louder and more obnoxious, and that will probably be the case come Saturday. I don't expect it to get to the point where fans, players, and coaches feel unsafe, but I anticipate Saturday's game being louder and rowdier than years past, though.
I'm not sure Notre Dame Stadium will get as loud or rowdy as it did during the 2005 showdown against No. 1 USC, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's not close. Everyone knows ND's chances of making the College Football Playoff drop significantly if the Fighting Irish fall to 0-2, and that's why I expect Notre Dame Stadium to be rocking on Saturday night.
If anything, expect Saturday's game against the Aggies to be slightly louder and rowdier than last year's opening round CFP game against Indiana. It was loud and rowdy, but nothing ND fans and players haven't experienced before.
Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium between No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame is at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC and Peacock.