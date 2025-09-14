Scary Injury Update From the Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Game
Notre Dame's home opener against Texas A&M offered a wild back-and-forth first half, full of big plays and exciting action. Notre Dame's offense started hot but struggled as the first half went on.
Leading the way for Texas A&M defensively was safety Bryce Anderson, who led the Aggies with tackles late in the first half. However, with just 58 seconds left before halftime, Anderson made a tackle of Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon, and a downright scary situation unfolded.
Anderson remained down on the ground for several minutes and eventually had to have his facemask, shoulder pads, and jersey removed while lying on the field. He would be carted off and taken to a waiting ambulance.
If there was good news from the initial incident, it's that Anderson gave a thumbs up while being carted off the field.
Notre Dame Stadium went from rocking during a back-and-forth first half to almost entirely silent before giving a roaring ovation as he was carted off.
As halftime came to an end, the NBC telecast had an update on Anderson's condition. He was taken to a local hospital two miles away for observation, but he did have feeling in all four extremities.
We will share any updates we learn of Anderson's injury and get them posted to Notre Dame On SI as the night continues.