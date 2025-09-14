Irish Breakdown

Scary Injury Update From the Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M Game

A downright scary situation unfolded in Notre Dame's home opener against Texas A&M

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; A detail of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, seen through a stadium entrance during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; A detail of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus, seen through a stadium entrance during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame's home opener against Texas A&M offered a wild back-and-forth first half, full of big plays and exciting action. Notre Dame's offense started hot but struggled as the first half went on.

Leading the way for Texas A&M defensively was safety Bryce Anderson, who led the Aggies with tackles late in the first half. However, with just 58 seconds left before halftime, Anderson made a tackle of Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon, and a downright scary situation unfolded.

Anderson remained down on the ground for several minutes and eventually had to have his facemask, shoulder pads, and jersey removed while lying on the field. He would be carted off and taken to a waiting ambulance.

If there was good news from the initial incident, it's that Anderson gave a thumbs up while being carted off the field.

Notre Dame Stadium went from rocking during a back-and-forth first half to almost entirely silent before giving a roaring ovation as he was carted off.

As halftime came to an end, the NBC telecast had an update on Anderson's condition. He was taken to a local hospital two miles away for observation, but he did have feeling in all four extremities.

We will share any updates we learn of Anderson's injury and get them posted to Notre Dame On SI as the night continues.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football