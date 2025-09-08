Notre Dame vs Texas A&M: A Look at the All‑Time Series History
Notre Dame and Texas A&M are set to meet in South Bend on Saturday, which will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two proud programs. The history between the two starts at the Cotton Bowl, where the Fighitng Irish and Aggies met three times from the 1987 season through 1993.
Since then, the two haven't met in another bowl game but have completed a home-and-home and will complete another with Saturday's showdown of top 20 teams in South Bend.
So, who holds the edge all-time between Notre Dame and Texas A&M and when might the two programs meet again? Find it all out below.
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - 1988 Cotton Bowl
While 1988 was a memorable season for Notre Dame, winning the national championship, the year didn't start off on a positive note. On New Years Day 1988, the Irish met the Aggies for the first time in program history in the Cotton Bowl and it wound up being a one-sided affair in Texas A&M's favor.
Things started well as Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown scored an early touchdown to put the Irish up 7-0, but they were outscored 35-3 from there, falling 35-10 to close the '87 campaign.
Texas A&M 35, Notre Dame 10
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - 1993 Cotton Bowl
Although he wasn't known as "The Bus" back then, Jerome Bettis had his wheels moving in a big way on New Year's Day 1993, scoring three touchdowns in a game Notre Dame actually ran the ball on 34 consecutive plays at one point. Notre Dame crusied to a 24-3 victory to finish the '92 season 10-1-1.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 3
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - 1994 Cotton Bowl
Notre Dame had national championship hopes entering the 1994 Cotton Bowl as it was ranked No. 3 and had previously beaten Florida State. A late Mike Miller punt return set up a go-ahead field goal by Kevin Pendergast to go up 24-21, but had to hold off multiple late Texas A&M threats to secure the win. Unfortunately, Notre Dame finished ranked second to Florida State in both the coaches and AP Polls.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 21
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - 2000 Season Opener
Texas A&M made its first trip to South Bend to start the 2000 season, a game former Notre Dame quarterback Arnaz Battle threw two touchdows in to help kickstart what would be the first BCS run by the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame 24, Texas A&M 10
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - 2001 in College Station
Notre Dame's first trip to Texas A&M went about as poorly as one could fear. The Fighting Irish offense was nonexistent as it fell to 0-3 in what would end up being Bob Davie's fifth and final season as head coach at Notre Dame.
Texas A&M 24, Notre Dame 3
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - 2024 Opener in College Station
Notre Dame handled the noise much better in its second trip to Texas A&M, battling the Aggies to a 13-13 score late in the fourth quarter to open the 2024 season. Riley Leonard led a late go-ahead drive for the Irish, which was capped by a Jeremiyah Love touchdown run before a late field goal gave Notre Dame a 10-point victory.
Notre Dame 23, Texas A&M 13
Notre Dame and Texas A&M - The Future
Notre Dame and Texas A&M battle this Saturday (Sept. 13, 2025) for what is the final time currently scheduled. The Irish have a variety of current SEC foes on future schedules and with the conference's new rule that each team has to play at least one out-of-conference game against a Group of Four team or Notre Dame, there is hope this one can be scheduled again before too long.