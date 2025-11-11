We live in a world in which Joey McGuire, the head coach at Texas Tech, a program with 3 double-digit win seasons since 1970, is taking shots at Notre Dame, a program with 20.



Sticking to 2025 — TTU’s strength of schedule is No. 68 per the Sagarin Ratings. ND’s is No. 22. pic.twitter.com/57JxU7YaMG