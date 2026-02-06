Notre Dame’s 3 Most Intriguing Position Groups for 2026

Notre Dame will have one of the deepest and most athletic rosters in the country in 2026. Marcus Freeman and company have done a wonderful job recruiting, developing, and retaining talent.



Add in some good portal work, and this is a roster ready to win now. While there is no doubt that Notre Dame has serious athletes, there will be a lot of new faces in key places in 2026.



Let's examine the three position groups that interest me the most and why.

Running Backs: Notre Dame's dynamic back duo is headed to the NFL

Notre Dame fans savored every moment the team had both Jeremiyah Love and JD Price running the rock. These guys were great on their own accord and even more impressive as a one-two punch.



Not getting to see this duo in the CFP while knowing that both would likely opt for the NFL after the season ended, whenever that would be, was a real gut punch.



Love and Price were the old reliable engine Notre Dame could count on while CJ Carr found his footing as a first-time starting quarterback.

Now that this safety net is gone, two things become evident. One, CJ Carr is the leader of the Irish offense and must deliver each week.



And secondly, multiple running backs must step up and perform. Can Aneyas Williams step in as RB1 and produce weekly?



How quickly will Kedren Young get back up to full speed after his injury? What kind of role can freshman Javian Osborne have? We'll find out in seven months just how this massive production void will be filled.

Defensive Line: Dame's front could be exciting

Every aspect of Notre Dame's defensive line intrigues me. First, the Irish just hired one of the best defensive line coaches in the country, Charlie Partridge, and I can't wait to see Notre Dame's athletes under his leadership.



Players like Bryce Young, Boubacar Traore, and Jason Onye will all return to play crucial roles, but with some key new reinforcements.



Notre Dame's defensive line portal pickups Keon Keeley, Tionne Gray, and Francis Brewu add a variety of body types and skillsets that will blend well with the existing talent. This group has a nice available rotation, an elite position coach, and plenty to prove.

Top 10 overall player in the 2027 class K.J. Green gets a visit from Charlie Partridge.



Coach Partridge is out hitting the recruiting trail HARD right now.



One of the best DL coaches in the country, if not the best. https://t.co/JNmZJ82wWl — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) January 28, 2026

Wide Receiver: CJ Carr will have some new and athletic weapons to throw to

With Love and Price gone, CJ Carr will be the leader of the Notre Dame offense. And as one of the preseason Heisman favorites, he can sling it.



Notre Dame will return slippery veteran and fan favorite Jordan Faison, along with Jaden Greathouse, and Micah Gilbert. The added punch to what could take this group to the next level is Notre Dame's portal additions.

Ohio State transfers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter are low in experience but off the charts in athleticism. These additions add a layer of raw speed and electricity that, when combined with the returning group and the arm of CJ Carr, may allow the pass game to be the true strength of the Irish offense this year.