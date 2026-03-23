Notre Dame's Title Or Bust Campaign Is About To Begin

After a few months for the entire Notre Dame ecosystem to be able to process and work through the way the 2025 season ended, Irish football is back! After an emotional sendoff for Lou Holtz to begin the week, the Irish will end it as Lou Holtz would have wanted, getting back on the football field.



Spring football is a special time around the country. Each team, media, and fan base gets a clean slate full of hope for the upcoming season.



As for Notre Dame, this project feels different in 2026. Sure, there are always expectations for the upcoming season internally, but this time around, the Irish are considered a true national title contender by many, behind a Heisman-level quarterback. The 2026 season begins now, and it's time to get to work.

Notre Dame should be able to ramp up camp quickly

Entering spring ball last year, Notre Dame was coming off a brutal title game loss to the hated Ohio State Buckeyes, which had the team playing late into January. This led to a subdued spring session in which the program had to shake off the physical and emotional hangover from a long and physical season.

This time around, due to how the 2025 season ended early, Notre Dame should be physically and mentally fresh and eager to prove just how wrong the CFP committee was. This work starts now.



Marcus Freeman is entering year five at the helm in South Bend; he's not a "rookie" anymore. He's entering his prime with the best top-to-bottom roster he's had and a very favorable schedule. And it's time to deliver.

Inspiring others by the way he leads ☘️



Coach @Marcus_Freeman1 was named as one of the 40 most admired leaders in sports from 2025 in a survey of over 100 people in sports led by @TheAthletic.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FjszEviI8v — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) January 16, 2026

Spring ball provides opportunity across the board

Spring ball provides an opportunity for everyone on the Irish roster. Established older players can begin to claim leadership roles, younger players, and early-enrolling freshmen can push for early playing time, and the team can begin to gel six months before kickoff in Wisconsin.

Of particular interest to me, I can't wait to see Notre Dame's defensive line and the wide receivers. I believe these two groups, more than any other, can make the Irish's title hopes a reality by raising their level of play with a blend of in-house players and coveted portal pickups.



Notre Dame is a title favorite in 2026 for a reason, and after a long wait, now that the team can get back on the field, it's time to make that title dream a reality one day at a time.