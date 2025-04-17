Irish Breakdown

Third Notre Dame Player Enters Spring Transfer Portal

All three have contributed on special teams in big ways in 2024

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Zac Yoakam (92) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Zac Yoakam (92) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Day two of the spring window for the transfer portal being opened and a third Notre Dame player has entered his name into it.

Kicker Zac Yoakam, who had a good amount of playing time for Notre Dame last year when starter Mitch Jeter was hurt, is entering the portal. Yoakam was a perfect 18 of 18 on extra point attempts last year while going 2 for 5 on field goal attempts.

Yoakam hails from Upper Arlington, Ohio and enters the portal as a graduate transfer.

Yoakam joins safety/special teams standout Kennedy Urlacher and long snapper Rino Monteforte in entering the portal during this window. So far, the Irish have been impacted mostly on special teams with the moves. Time will tell who else may soon join them.

