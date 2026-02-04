As Notre Dame turns the page to the 2026 season, it'll do so with a new collection of faces that came in via the 2026 high school recruiting class or from the transfer portal. To make room for those new players, though, some had to leave from the portal.



For Notre Dame, it was a slow start to the transfer part of the off-season, as it saw departure after departure before finally receiving good news from new entries in its second week.



Notre Dame wound up adding significant pieces that should play big parts as the Irish look at 2026 as being College Football Playoff or complete bust.

But where did all those players that entered the portal end up? Here's a check-in to where every Notre Dame player that entered the portal wound up going into the 2026 college football season.

Scrap Richardson, Wide Receiver

New school: Auburn



Richardson did not record any stats during his time at Notre Dame.

Anthony Sacca, Linebacker

New school: UCLA



Sacca did not record any stats during his time at Notre Dame.

Bodie Kahoun, Linebacker

New school: Boston College



Bodie Kahoun recorded two tackles between the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Notre Dame. Kahoun and Boston College will be at Notre Dame Stadium for the November 14 matchup this season.

Preston Zinter, Edge

New school: Rice



Zinter recorded nine tackles over the last three seasons at Notre Dame. He'll be back at Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2 when the Irish welcome Rice to South Bend for the 2026 home opener.

KK Smith, Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Kk Smith (11) after scoring against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

New school: Michigan State



Smith hauled in 11 receptions over the last two seasons at Notre Dame, scoring two touchdowns. He will return to Notre Dame Stadium on September 19 as a member of the Spartans as the Megaphone Trophy will be played for for the first time since 2017.

Cree Thomas, Cornerback

New school: Colorado



Thomas played in three games last season, recording one tackle.

Ben Minich, Safety

New school: Miami



Minich recorded 10 tackles over the last three seasons at Notre Dame.

Joshua Burnham, Edge

Notre Dame defensive lineman Joshua Burnham during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New school: Indiana



Burnham is the most accomplished of any player Notre Dame lost in the portal, recording 36 tackles and six sacks during his time with the Fighting Irish.

Karson Hobbs, Cornerback

New school: Florida State



Hobbs recorded seven tackles over the past two seasons at Notre Dame and intercepted one pass.

Chance Tucker, Cornerback

New school: None announced



Tucker played in 14 games during his time at Notre Dame, recording three career tackles.

JaDon Blair, Safety

New school: Missouri



JaDon Blair did not see the field in his one season spent at Notre Dame.

Gi'Bran Payne, Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

New school: Cincinnati



Payne rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Notre Dame.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, Safety

New school: Boise State



Bennie Powell recorded one tackle during his single season at Notre Dame.

Kenny Minchey, Quarterback

Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) runs with the ball in the second half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New school: Kentucky



After reportedly deciding to attend Nebraska, Minchey instead chose to transfer to Kentucky. He threw for just over 200 career yards and ran for two touchdowns as a backup quarterback at Notre Dame the last three seasons.