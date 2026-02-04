Where Every Notre Dame Transfer Portal Departure Ended Up
As Notre Dame turns the page to the 2026 season, it'll do so with a new collection of faces that came in via the 2026 high school recruiting class or from the transfer portal. To make room for those new players, though, some had to leave from the portal.
For Notre Dame, it was a slow start to the transfer part of the off-season, as it saw departure after departure before finally receiving good news from new entries in its second week.
Notre Dame wound up adding significant pieces that should play big parts as the Irish look at 2026 as being College Football Playoff or complete bust.
But where did all those players that entered the portal end up? Here's a check-in to where every Notre Dame player that entered the portal wound up going into the 2026 college football season.
Scrap Richardson, Wide Receiver
New school: Auburn
Richardson did not record any stats during his time at Notre Dame.
Anthony Sacca, Linebacker
New school: UCLA
Sacca did not record any stats during his time at Notre Dame.
Bodie Kahoun, Linebacker
New school: Boston College
Bodie Kahoun recorded two tackles between the 2024 and 2025 seasons at Notre Dame. Kahoun and Boston College will be at Notre Dame Stadium for the November 14 matchup this season.
Preston Zinter, Edge
New school: Rice
Zinter recorded nine tackles over the last three seasons at Notre Dame. He'll be back at Notre Dame Stadium in Week 2 when the Irish welcome Rice to South Bend for the 2026 home opener.
KK Smith, Wide Receiver
New school: Michigan State
Smith hauled in 11 receptions over the last two seasons at Notre Dame, scoring two touchdowns. He will return to Notre Dame Stadium on September 19 as a member of the Spartans as the Megaphone Trophy will be played for for the first time since 2017.
Cree Thomas, Cornerback
New school: Colorado
Thomas played in three games last season, recording one tackle.
Ben Minich, Safety
New school: Miami
Minich recorded 10 tackles over the last three seasons at Notre Dame.
Joshua Burnham, Edge
New school: Indiana
Burnham is the most accomplished of any player Notre Dame lost in the portal, recording 36 tackles and six sacks during his time with the Fighting Irish.
Karson Hobbs, Cornerback
New school: Florida State
Hobbs recorded seven tackles over the past two seasons at Notre Dame and intercepted one pass.
Chance Tucker, Cornerback
New school: None announced
Tucker played in 14 games during his time at Notre Dame, recording three career tackles.
JaDon Blair, Safety
New school: Missouri
JaDon Blair did not see the field in his one season spent at Notre Dame.
Gi'Bran Payne, Running Back
New school: Cincinnati
Payne rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns during his time at Notre Dame.
Taebron Bennie-Powell, Safety
New school: Boise State
Bennie Powell recorded one tackle during his single season at Notre Dame.
Kenny Minchey, Quarterback
New school: Kentucky
After reportedly deciding to attend Nebraska, Minchey instead chose to transfer to Kentucky. He threw for just over 200 career yards and ran for two touchdowns as a backup quarterback at Notre Dame the last three seasons.
