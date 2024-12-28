Has Notre Dame Actually Ended Its Pursuit of Transfer Quarterbacks?
“We have no plans on going to the transfer portal for a quarterback.”
Those were the words of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman earlier this December when he met the media on national signing day.
As much as most Notre Dame fans would like to see a homegrown talent developed in blue and gold and be the starting quarterback for multiple years, is that way of thinking the best for the Fighting Irish when planning for the 2025 season?
Notre Dame's Rough Schedule to Start to 2025
It's easy to look at Notre Dame's returning roster for 2025 and see why it should again be competing for a College Football Playoff spot. But in today's college football world, is putting an inexperienced quarterback in the starting role with September games at Miami, at home against Texas A&M, and at Arkansas, is an inexperienced quarterback what you want?
It's a fine plan for me but it doesn't come without a caveat.
The Obligation to Put the Best Football Roster Together
College football is a different world today than it was just a few short years ago. That's not to say it's better or worse. That debate can be had a different day.
As the way things stand today, the obligation is to put together the best possible roster each and every year. That's not to say recruiting doesn't matter - it clearly does and Notre Dame is a team that relies more on it than the transfer portal - but what if a proven elite college quarterback enters the transfer portal and has interest in Notre Dame?
Let's not act like this doesn't already happen. Do you really think Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal last year with a "do not contact" label without already knowing he was heading to Notre Dame?
It'd be a disservice to not at least explore the possibility and kick the tires on the situation again this cycle.
Potential Quarterbacks to Kick Tires on in Transfer Portal
There are certain quarterbacks that, if they're to make themselves available via the transfer portal, Notre Dame has to at least take the temperature of. You can love CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey all you want but what if Texas signal caller Quinn Ewers enters the portal and has an interest in Notre Dame?
That's a quarterback who has led two teams to the College Football Playoff and would do more for the Notre Dame downfield passing game than anything we've seen since Charlie Weis was calling plays. If Texas wants to kickstart the Arch Manning era as the starting quarterback then perhaps that's a possibility.
Say Jalen Milroe of Alabama enters the portal. Are you certain you have a better chance to win it all with Carr or Minchey, or would you prefer bringing in Milroe? This one to me isn't as certain but is at least worth asking the question of.
Cade Klubnik of Clemson is another name that comes to mind, but my best guess would be that he stays with Dabo Swinney and company.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I would like Notre Dame to develop an elite quarterback and have that player in blue and gold, starring for multiple seasons. I also know that is easier said than done and the injury CJ Carr suffered in practice this season certainly only fogs that path.
I don't doubt Marcus Freeman wants to move on from the one-and-done transfer quarterback, but if you have the chance to add a talent like Ewers or the sort, the decision not to would be more about making a point than trying to win football games in 2025.